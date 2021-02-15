'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Tells Natalie He's No Longer in Love With Her

90 Day Fiancé couple Mike and Natalie's relationship is hanging on by a thread. The two were forced to face hard issues when they went to couples therapy on Sunday's episode, and Mike bluntly admitted he didn't love Natalie anymore.

Mike and Natalie have been fighting all season long after she moved to Sequim, Washington, from Ukraine, to be with him. The two have totally different lifestyles and have been arguing about everything from his diet and drinking, while Natalie continues to be upset that he hasn't given her back her engagement ring after she previously threw it at him after one of their arguments back in Ukraine. Though Natalie has admitted she was wrong and regrets giving the ring back, Mike has not been ready to give it back to her as they struggle to get their relationship back to what it once was.

On Sunday's episode, Natalie wanted to move forward with planning their wedding, while Mike was very clearly not enthused.

"We have a lot of stuff to work on," he said, noting that he wished they had more time than 90 days to get married before her K-1 visa expired.

Despite their issues, Mike was at first extremely reluctant to go to couples therapy with Natalie. Eventually he agreed so he could get some things off his chest and so that they could try something new since things were obviously not working between them. During their session, Natalie told Mike how hard it's been for her adjusting to life in America, and that he ignores her emotions. Mike in turn said that he also put his life on hold for Natalie and that he is unhappy.

But after the the therapist asked each of them what was keeping them together if they were constantly arguing, Mike got blunt about his feelings. He was not impressed by Natalie answering the question by thanking him for bringing her to America on a K-1 visa, and asked her point-blank why she came to Washington. When she said it was because they fell in love with one another, he questioned if she still felt the same way.

Natalie was clearly stunned.

"It's hard hearing someone say he doesn't love you, while you love this person so much," she told cameras, before comparing him to her ex-husband. 'I was married for eight years but my ex-husband never said that he doesn't love me. Ever. It's a new, unexpected, what he said to me. I wish I wouldn't hear it."

Meanwhile, Mike couldn't even answer Natalie when she asked him during their therapy session if he wanted her to go back to Ukraine.

"First step is to admit you have a problem," Mike told cameras. "Problem is, we're not in love anymore. I don't want to make all these plans and if it's not there, then maybe we just need to come to a conclusion that it's not there."

Mike told producers that in his ideal future, he would want to fall in love, get married and have kids, but acknowledged that he didn't know if he saw that happening with Natalie.

"I'm done," he said, walking away.

In a preview of next week's episode, Mike and Natalie are once again in a massive fight, and Natalie tells Mike she is much more "beautiful" than him. Mike responds, "Your beauty is ugly. Just because you think you're the most hottest sh*t in the world, doesn't make you a great person inside." Natalie then accuses him of lying and cheating.

Clearly, things are not looking great for the couple. In a preview of this season of 90 Day Fiancé, Natalie is shown crying hysterically while she says Mike is sending her back to Ukraine.

"I'm honestly scared," she cries. "I have to leave the country because I'm illegal here. Michael is monster."

Meanwhile, Mike is stoic as she sheds tears, simply telling her, "I'm sorry about everything."

Watch the video below to see the intense moment.