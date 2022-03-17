'90 Day Fiancé': Mahogany Tells Ben He's Not the Same Person She Met Online (Exclusive)

Things aren't looking good for Ben and Mahogany's shaky relationship. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Ben asks Mahogany if their relationship stands a chance, and she ends up walking out on him.

Ben and Mahogany's relationship has been awkward since he traveled to Peru to meet her in person. Aside from Mahogany not looking like her heavily filtered photos and him suspecting her of multiple lies, Mahogany is also much less affectionate in person than she was in their chats. During a previous episode, she told him she didn't even consider him her boyfriend though they had talked about getting married and having kids together online.

During last week's episode, Ben decided not to show up at a breakfast meeting during what was supposed to be a romantic getaway between the two after she didn't respond to multiple texts he sent her the night before about how he was feeling about their relationship. Making the situation even more awkward was that Mahogany's parents unexpectedly showed up at the breakfast, and Ben asked Mahogany if he could speak to them in private without her there.

In the clip, Ben asks Mahogany if their relationship still stands a chance and she isn't hopeful.

"I don't know, I'm really confused, you know?" she tells him, shaking her head. "I think you are not the Benjamin in the chat. You are different."

"You didn't tell me that you don't get along with your ex-wife," she adds. "You didn't tell me many things. And now I know them so I think that's different."

When Ben just replies, "OK," Mahogany tells him she just came to drop off a letter to him from her father.

"I really didn't want to come," she bluntly says. "I don't want to stay here."

Ben tells her that if she doesn't want to talk to him, she could go ahead and go. At this point, Mahogany walks out with Ben still sitting at the table.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET recently spoke to Ben, and he explained why Mahogany's multiple lies aren't red flags for him, as well as responded to some criticism he's received due to their 30-year age difference.

"There's no one in this world that loves Mahogany more than her dad and so all of the viewers out there that are so concerned for her and think that I'm a predator coming after a young girl, trust me when I say the dad cares more about the situation than anyone from the outside," he said. "So, if he sees that I am very, very healthy -- which is, I find myself the exception and I'm sure that's probably rationalizing what I'm doing so I'll give you that -- but I am incredibly healthy. I take care of my body and it's a huge priority and I want to live for a very long time and I want to live in the best health that I can."

"So I think every case is individual," he continued. "It's not about the age to me. I met someone whose heart and whose soul is just so beautiful and someone that I can just connect with on such a different level that I just didn't want to let that go."

Watch the video below for more.