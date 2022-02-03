'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei Get Candid About Their Lack of Sex Life (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Loren and Alexei are opening up about how pregnancy has drastically changed their sex life in this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of their spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

In the clip, Loren is heavily pregnant with their second child and tells cameras she and Alexei stopped having sex regularly six months into the pregnancy. Alexei scoffs that it was definitely before that. As the couple prepares to go on a babymoon, Loren admits she feels insecurities about her changing body given that Alexei is still super fit.

"Alex makes me feel very self-conscious right now," she says. "I mean, he's got a body, like, it's a freak of nature, he doesn't work out and he looks that good and I hate him for it. But, I can't compare myself to him but I keep comparing myself to the old Loren who was super fit and skinny and looked good and had a little peach tush, and now, forget it. ... I feel like a beached whale."

When Alexei says she's "beautiful," Loren disagrees.

"He is not one of those men that think pregnant women are beautiful," she says with a laugh. "He's like, 'Oh wow, your dimples have dimples. But it's OK.'"

Alexei notes that he "doesn't mind" Loren's changing body. He in fact wants to try for a third child right away.

"I know your body goes through everything, of course it's going to change, I'm OK with that," he tells her.

Later, Alexei surprises Loren by not only agreeing to get a pedicure for the first time as they lay out by the pool during their getaway, but choosing black nail polish.

"Alex really committed," Loren says appreciatively as Alexei admits he actually enjoyed the pedicure.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke to the couple ahead of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days' premiere, and they discussed opening up about getting intimate on their spinoff. The couple previously told ET that one question fans seem to be the most curious about is their sex life.

"I think my frustration is what made us open up about it more," Alexei joked.

Meanwhile, Loren shared with a laugh, "I mean, my lingerie has changed over the years. We're still married. I got two kids, so we obviously, you know, had to do it to get the kids, so."

For more on Loren's difficult pregnancy with their second son, Asher -- who was born prematurely and had to spend time in the NICU -- watch the video below.