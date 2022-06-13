'90 Day Fiancé': Kobe Gets a Harsh Reality Check About the Cost of Living in America From Emily's Dad

Emily and Kobe have to get real about how they're going to support their family. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily's dad had an awkward conversation with Kobe about how he's going to be able to live in America, while Emily had to ask her parents for money for their wedding.

Emily asked her parents to pay for her and Kobe's wedding on Sunday's episode, and her father, David, was reluctant. He told cameras that he and Emily's mom, Lisa, had been paying for "just about everything" for Emily and was unsure if Kobe -- who moved from Cameroon to Kansas to be with Emily and their son, Koban -- could even provide for his family. David and Lisa also stressed to Emily that she didn't have to marry Kobe just for the sake of getting married, especially after their fight when he told her to "shut the f**k up." Emily said she was sure she wanted to marry Kobe and noted that her parents were too involved in their relationship.

But when asked about their finances, Emily admitted that they didn't even know what kind of work Kobe was going to do once he got his green card. When Lisa told her that she didn't know "how to live in the real world" when it comes to things like having a house payment and paying for utilities and food, Emily testily responded, "Well, I'm sure I can figure it out like everything else."

Later, David had a one-on-one conversation with Kobe and Kobe said he was hoping David could train him to take over his architecture business. David told cameras Kobe was "crazy" if he thought he was going to take over his business with no degree or formal training in civil engineering. Kobe said he came to America with $4,000 and believed that that amount would last him and Emily and their son "a while." But David bluntly told him that that amount was not a lot in America and would last them only a couple of months.

"With four thousand back in Cameroon, you can rent an apartment on your own, that can take you for like almost a year and feed your family," Kobe told cameras. "I was thinking that this money can fulfill the promises that I made to Emily but now, I don't know."

David told Kobe that he needed to have a serious conversation with Emily about how they're going to budget for Koban, food and rent.

"Emily has no clue about how all this stuff works so it's not party in the U.S.A.," he told him. "It's work, work, work, and I hope you're ready for it."

"He's got a lot of mouths to feed," he added to cameras. "I think he's got good intentions but I don't know, I think I'm still waiting to feel when they realize that love isn't enough and if they're willing to go the extra mile to make it work. We'll see."

