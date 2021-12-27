'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Gets Upset at Usman's Friends Calling Her a 'Super Fan'

Kim and Usman finally met in person on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After connecting online, 50-year-old Kim traveled to Tanzania where 32-year-old Usman -- aka musician Sojaboy -- was shooting a music video.

Kim wore a shirt with Usman's face on it and gave him roses upon meeting, and Usman told cameras she actually looked better in person.

"It was way better than what I was expecting," he admitted. "Like, she look good."

Kim added, "We look cute together, right? I don't look 50, what!"

Before Kim became Usman’s “potential” girlfriend, he used to call her his “entanglement” #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/pCKYOKDFIa — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) December 27, 2021

Usman was expecting Kim to be taller than him but they're the same height! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Ol8R3euswo — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) December 27, 2021

However, Kim got upset when one of his friends referred to her as a "super fan" when they met.

"Don't call me that -- super fan," she said. "I'm more than a fan now. You know what I mean? I'm his potential. I mean, like, I'm here. He invited me here to watch the video. Because I am a fan. You know what I'm saying?"

Despite the awkward moment, she was pleased when Usman also told his friends not to refer to her as a "super fan."

"And the fact that Usman stood up for me really shows me that he does care," she said. "But, we have a limited amount of time to figure out where Usman and I are at, and where we're going."

Usman to his friends: “No. Don’t call her super fan”

His friend:#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/YrE8nFx5uy — Craig Washington (@craigwash82) December 27, 2021

Usman booked separate rooms for them at the hotel because he wanted to take things slow -- which Kim didn't like because she wants to be intimate with him -- but she said she was determined to change his mind. She even booked the honeymoon suite without him knowing.

"I'm a persuasive woman. And I hope that when Usman sees all the romantic decorations, that he'll get the hint, and want to stay in my room tonight," she said. "Believe it and you'll achieve it."

Usman was amused she booked the honeymoon suite, but noted that a honeymoon comes after the wedding.

"Yeah, I mean, I felt like I was coming here to meet you," she responded. "We don't know what's gonna happen. ... I felt like you invited me here. It's really special to me, so I'm gonna get the most expensive room in the hotel. Hopefully, you'll be here with me. This will be your side."

But Usman wasn't into it.

"It's kind of too much because I'm not a boyfriend yet," he told cameras with a laugh.

Kim then gave him two expensive gifts -- a MacBook Pro and a PS5. Usman was overjoyed and joked that she was really a potential girlfriend now, and Kim said that her gifts made her "girlfriend status." Still, he decided to go back to his own room at the end of the night.

"Usman is literally hugging and kissing his gifts, and I'm sitting here, like, 'Hello, can I get some of that?'" Kim told cameras. "I am sincerely hoping by the end of this trip, I get as much action as those damn gifts did. Even though I am sad Usman's going back to his room tonight, you know, over the next two weeks, we're gonna be together every day. He made that clear. And that's super important, because I only have two weeks to convince him that I am the woman for him."

Although Usman only invited Kim to meet him in Tanzania as a "potential girlfriend," ET spoke to him ahead of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and he said he was now "in love" with her.

"I love her with all my bones, my heart," he said of Kim, insisting that he wasn't scamming her to get a green card. "Right now, I am in love. I love Kimberly, I can say that any way in the world. I love her. I'm not shy. I'm not ashamed. I am proud to say that I love her. I love her for real."

