'90 Day Fiancé': Julia Gets Upset When Brandon Is Unexcited About Her Wedding Dress (Exclusive)

Julia is definitely regretting bringing her fiancé, Brandon, to go wedding dress shopping with her. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand new 90 Day Fiancé, Julia tries on wedding dresses with both Brandon and his mom, Betty, but doesn't get the reaction from him that she's hoping for.

As Julia tries one gorgeous dress showing off her back, she asks him what he thinks and he's less than enthusiastic.

"OK, I guess," he says as he holds up his phone so that Julia's mother, who's in Russia, can also see her trying on wedding dresses.

When Betty asks Brandon if he likes the dress, he yawns. Julia then tries on a second dress and when he's similarly not enthused, Julia begs him to show more emotion.

"They're all nice," he says diplomatically, before halfheartedly saying he likes the first dress better. "What do you want? I said what I liked."

Brandon explains to cameras, "I just like that dress more -- same reason why I might like a coup over a sedan."

Meanwhile, Julia is similarly frustrated, noting, "Brandon not like talk with me about what I want, how I feel, and him not happy about nothing. Him not show me, like, what he want."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Brandon and Julia back in December about his much talked-about relationship with his mom as well as Julia's sometimes explosive temper. Watch the video below for more.