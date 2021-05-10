'90 Day Fiancé': Julia Gets Troubling News About Her Green Card

90 Day Fiancé's Julia and Brandon faced a big disappointment on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Julia didn't get her green card approved after her interview at the consulate, and the couple weighs their options in case she isn't able to stay in America and has to go back to Russia.

Prior to Julia's big interview, Brandon is already nervous.

"I don't want to freak out Julia, but one of the things that it says I should bring to this interview is like, evidence that she's lived here," he tells cameras. "But, I mean, it's kind of like she just got here. And so, when they want things like shared addresses, bills coming to the same place with, you know, her name on it, things that show she lives here, we don't have any of this documentation and I'm just worried that we're gonna have a real problem."

Meanwhile, as unhappy as Julia has been living with Brandon's parents on their farm, she says she definitely did not want to go back to Russia.

"I'm so worried because I have no idea if interview going bad and I need go back Russia," she tells cameras. "I don't want go back Russia because now, I have like, my life here in America. If I need go back Russia, my heart broken."

Julia asks Brandon if he would move to Russia to be with her if her green card got rejected, and he reluctantly says he would consider it.

"You really want me to immigrate to Russia, where it's like, hard enough? I mean, you kind of left there, didn't you?" he replies. "But, I guess, I would. If I had to... But I don't want to."

Julia is unhappy with his reply, and says divorce isn't out of the question.

"I feel like I give more in the relationship for like, energy," she says. "You give more money, but I give more, like, change my life for him but if I not approve then go back to Russia and Brandon not go with me, I guess, like, this is broken. We divorce."

Julia says if she has to go back to Russia, she will take their dog Simba with her too. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/5EW0mAA3Rk — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) May 10, 2021

Later, after Julia's green card interview, the couple is shocked and disappointed that she didn't get approved.

"There's apparently a brand new, like, requisite for the affidavit of support," Brandon explains to cameras. "A brand new document that might be needed, and even the officer doesn't know, like, what it is yet, what exactly the details are. She said what's going to happen is either in two weeks, we'll get a letter and it'll say you're approved, or they'll just request for more information, and then, I guess we'll have to submit that evidence, that information."

"We weren't approved the green card, but we also weren't denied," he continues. "They said it was approvable, so that's mainly positive. I mean, once they figure out we meet the criteria for the new regulations, I guess we'll get it."

Julia says she was angry and scared, and was tired of all the obstacles they faced when it came to getting her green card. But Brandon notes that they were" this close" to being done with the process.

Julia snaps, "Maybe we 'this close' before I go Russia."

