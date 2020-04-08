'90 Day Fiancé': Jihoon Begs Deavan for a Second Chance

Jihoon and his wife, Deavan, reached a dramatic crossroads when it came to their rocky relationship in Korea on Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Last week's episode ended with a frustrated Jihoon telling 23-year-old Deavan to "just go back to America" after she called him out in front of his parents during a dinner. Deavan was upset at Jihoon because he lied to her about having his finances together before she made the decision to move to Korea from Utah with their 1-year-old son, Taeyang, and her young daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship. Deavan's arrival in Korea has been a disaster so far, and it quickly became apparent that 29-year-old Jihoon hadn't changed his immature ways since the last time she tried to live with him in Korea.

During the family dinner, Deavan got upset at Jihoon's mom for laughing when she told him that he "scammed" her to get her to move to Korea. After Jihoon walked out due to his frustration with the situation, a shaken Deavan also walked out of dinner to get some air. Jihoon eventually went to talk to her, but things went from bad to worse when he admitted to her that while she was pregnant in Utah with their son, he had blown his money on going out because he didn't take their relationship seriously since it was long-distance.

"Were you not thinking about me when spending money when I was pregnant, asking you to save money to help me?" she asked him. "F**k you. I don't ever want to talk to you again. Don't ever talk to me again. Apparently, my pregnancy was not serious."

"I feel like everything I believed to be true is all a lie," she also told cameras. "He never cared. He never took it seriously. I just feel broken."

Jihoon also defended himself to cameras.

"To be honest, I'm changing," he said. "But Deavan doesn't believe that, and she keeps distrusting me."

Eventually, he again acknowledged to Deavan that he made a "mistake" and told her that he would change. Deavan then gave him a ultimatum -- he had to immediately transfer the $3,000 that he did have saved that his mother was keeping for him to her in order for him to prove to her that he was serious and wanted her to stay in Korea.

"Right now. It's not necessarily about having this money, it's about knowing he's not lying," she explained to cameras. "And I need him to prove he's not lying."

Jihoon blames Korean tradition for his mom handling his finances, but the tradition only lasts until marriage. So his excuse falls flat. 🙅‍♂️ #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/72b7024EwS — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 4, 2020

Jihoon then had to go back inside the restaurant and ask his mother to go to the ATM and make the transfer immediately. His mom clearly disapproved of the situation and asked why her son had to "buy her with money."

"That's not right," she said. "He's trying. What else does she want to see? If we give her $100,000, will she finally see the truth?"

As if Jihoon’s night couldn’t get worse, his mom forgot her debit card on the first trip to the bank. 💳 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/uZvjrvIdAD — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 4, 2020

Still, a desperate Jihoon gave her the money and said he was scared that Deavan might decide to go back to America.

"So sorry," he told her. "I really do love you."

Deavan still felt awful about the dramatic turn of events.

"I don't know what I'm going to do in this situation, but I just need him to take me back to the hotel," she told cameras. "I feel like I just ruined my life. I just ruined my kids' life. And I just want to crawl into a hole and disappear."

The next morning, after the two had time to settle their emotions, Jihoon visited Deavan at the apartment she was staying in with her kids and her mom. Jihoon begged her for a second chance.

"I am begging you, please forgive me," he told her. "Trust me again. One more for child."

Deavan tentatively agreed, but had some demands of her own. She told him he could never talk to her like he did when he walked out of the restaurant at dinner. She also said that from now on, the money that he earned needed to go to a joint bank account with both their names on it, instead of to his mother for safekeeping.

"Within one month, if you haven't changed, I will go back to America and I will take the kids back with me," she told him.

"I'm giving him this other chance because I believe his son deserves another chance," she later told cameras. "I'm doing this for our son."

