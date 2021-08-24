'90 Day Fiancé': Jenny and Sumit on Marriage Rumors, His Mom Coming to Live With Them (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit are addressing speculation that they've finally tied the knot after nearly a decade of dating and a whole lot of drama in India. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke to the couple ahead of the premiere of the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and they talked about where their relationship currently stands.

Sumit said that he and Jenny, who got engaged last season, have actually been trying to tie the knot since 2013. As fans know, they've faced a lot of obstacles, from Sumit previously being in an arranged marriage and keeping it a secret from Jenny to his mom, Sahna, threatening to commit suicide if he marries her. Sumit's parents are not supportive of his and Jenny's relationship given their significant age difference -- Jenny is 61 and Sumit is 32 -- which makes it all the more shocking that in this season, Sahna wants to live with Sumit and Jenny to see how she would be as a wife.

"This is the process we're kind of in between, trying to convince the family, bring them together and all that and that's why my mom's going to come to our house and live together, and let's see," Sumit says. "This is her idea to come together and see how Jenny can be a good wife."

"It's her idea to come live with us to see if I can take care of him or not," Jenny adds.

Sumit said that he and Jenny are happy together and that's what he wanted to show his mom. While the two played coy about whether they've tied the knot or not, Sumit did shockingly say that he would marry Jenny despite his parents' objections -- the very reason why they haven't already gotten married despite Jenny's visa being set to expire. Clearly, Jenny has had enough of waiting, throwing a chair in the preview when the two again start arguing about when they're going to get married.

"I keep on trying as much as I can," Sumit says about convincing his parents to accept his and Jenny's relationship. "After all that, after I feel like I've put in all the effort to convince them and show them how happy I am with Jenny and that's what I want in my life, after that if they don't understand then, no point in that, I think I will go ahead and marry Jenny."

Jenny said she hopes to bring Sahna back on her good side after the two were previously close, even living together for four months. Sahna said on the show that the relationship soured after she found out Jenny was dating her son, although Jenny previously claimed to ET that Sahna was lying and knew that she and Sumit had been dating since 2011 after connecting online.

"She loved me once, I'm pretty sure that she can love me again," she notes. "She just needs to give me a chance and come and live with us and see how we are. I think she'll come around. It's going take some work but I'm hopeful it will happen."

"A lot has happened," she adds of where her relationship with Sumit's parents stands today after they previously told her and Sumit that they would never accept a marriage between them. "Some improvements have been made. So now I'm just happy that at least everyone's trying."

Sumit said he will continue to keep fighting for his and Jenny's unconventional relationship. "In order to get love, I need to stay strong and keep explaining, keep fighting for love, keep showing people that we are happy and that's most important," he says.

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Sunday, August 29 at 8PM ET/PT.