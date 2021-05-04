'90 Day Fiancé': Harris Says He Sees Stephanie as His Big Break

Stephanie's complicated situation in Belize with her ex-fiancé Ryan's cousin, Harris, is becoming more and more alarming. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Stephanie decided to go all in with Harris and apply for the K-1 visa for him to come to Michigan with her -- despite breaking up with Ryan just a few days ago, and despite a few serious red flags.

Stephanie had slept with Harris once while she and Ryan were broken up, though she and Ryan ended up reconciling. When Stephanie and Ryan dramatically broke up during her trip to Belize, she immediately called Harris for comfort. At that point, Stephanie and Harris' relationship moved lightning fast, with Stephanie deciding that she now wanted Harris to be the one she brought to America instead of Ryan. Still, she did have concerns over Harris having three kids with a woman named Emma whom he still lives with, and whom he's been in an on and off relationship with for 14 years.

"You know, I'm a little guarded right now when it comes to Harris just because I know for a fact that Harris is living with Emma, the person who he has three children with, but he has been telling me, 'We are living in the same home, co-parenting those children,'" she told cameras on Sunday's episode. "Believe it or not, she texts me and she actually says, she gives us her blessing. She wants Harris and I to be together."

Stephanie later spoke to Emma directly over FaceTime, and Emma said she was fine with Harris moving on with Stephanie because she knew he wouldn't forget about their kids.

"Well, you know, sometimes in life you think that that is your partner, but it's better off as friends and I find it better that Harris and I are not together," Emma told her. "We communicate more as friends and we are more happy together like that."

Meanwhile, Stephanie was clearly head over heels for Harris.

"I love Harris," she declared. "He is definitely the man that I've been looking for. So, Harris and I are going to apply for the K-1 visa. And I think that he can be my happily ever after."

But Harris was blunt about his thoughts on Stephanie -- specifically, the opportunity for him to come to America and make a better life for his family and kids -- when he spoke to cameras.

"I have a lot of big dreams," he said. "All the time, first thing is my family -- my kids, my mom, my dad, I can make better life for them. Plus my baby mother, Emma, because she is my baby mother. We live together 14 years. I love her so much, and I will always take care of her."

"I never ever in my life, find someone that give me free money," he continued about Stephanie. "So I feel special that I meet someone like Stephanie. If I marry Stephanie and I have to move out from Belize, I will always think about my kids. I love them so much. They're gonna be hurt, I know. Such is life, but I want to make a better life for my kids and the family, man. There's only one time in a history you get a good break like that."

Cameras also showed Harris and Emma sharing a kiss and cuddling as they watched their kids play on the beach, still looking very much together despite the two telling Stephanie there was no longer anything romantic between them.

For more on Stephanie's 90 Day Fiancé journey this season, watch the video below.