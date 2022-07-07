'90 Day Fiancé': Emily May Be Pregnant Again and It Couldn't Come at a Worse Time for Her and Kobe (Exclusive)

Emily and Kobe are freaking out over her possibly being pregnant again in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple isn't financially stable and live with their young son, Koban, at Emily's parents' house. The one thing her dad asked for is that she not get pregnant again while they're still living under his roof.

Emily and Kobe met in China and, after a long wait, he was finally able to join Emily in Kansas from his home country of Cameroon when his visa got approved. It's been a rocky adjustment for him, given his and Emily's different parenting styles and their financial situation. In the clip, the couple says that although they both feel it isn't the right time to have another child, Kobe told Emily to stop taking birth control since he said he knew other women who went on birth control and then had a hard time conceiving when they got off of it. He then named other methods they tried that didn't stop the current situation they're in.

"I pulled out when we started and then you told me you had this application on your phone, 'I'm not ovulating right now,'" he tells cameras as Emily looks dumbfounded.

Kobe tells her he doesn't know how he's going to face her family if she's pregnant given that they're living in her father's house. But Emily argues that the pressure is all on her since he can't even legally work yet.

"I love babies, like, I want to have a lot of kids. It's just not the right time," she says. "I mean, we're not even married yet, we're still living in my parents' basement. And on top of that, my dad only has one rule for us, and it's to not get pregnant."

A clearly shell-shocked Kobe agrees.

"It's hard enough trying to figure out our relationship together ... and I don't have the finances to be able to take care of my family," he acknowledges. "So, if Emily is pregnant right now, I don't know how we're going to be able to handle this."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke to the couple in April about their journey on this season of 90 Day Fiancé. Watch the video below for more.