'90 Day Fiancé': Ellie on Why She's Taking 'a Leap of Faith' for Victor After He Cheated on Her (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 star Ellie is opening up about completely upending her life for her boyfriend, Victor, despite him having cheated on her. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Ellie about her 90 Day Fiancé journey this season, which includes leaving her successful pizza shop in Seattle to move to Providencia to be with Victor.

Ellie tragically lost her first husband just 11 months into the marriage after he died of an accidental overdose from a prescription pain killer. Ellie said the tragedy definitely affected how she approached her relationship with Victor, whom she met when he approached her during a solo trip she took to Colombia.

"Probably losing somebody that close to you, changes... I don't know, I think people could go different ways," she explains. "Maybe they would just build a wall around them, which maybe I did for a long time, but also just being more willing to take that leap of faith because you just never know, and if you think you've found the person you want to be with, then you're not trying to be with them because you don't want to waste any time."

It's a similar mentality that led her to forgive Victor after she learned he cheated on her while they were dating long-distance. Ellie only found out after the other woman confronted her on social media, and Victor initially denied it, though the woman sent her screenshots of her interactions with Victor. While her friends expressed concern over the situation, Ellie said she had to just trust her gut.

"It was definitely hard to trust him, but I really do feel like he was very sorry about it," she says. "And, I don't know, it was such a crazy time. It was after COVID, nobody really knew what was in store for the world, for anything. Not giving him an excuse, but I can understand where you're at in that because we all went through the same thing in different capacities of just wondering, what's next? What are we going to do? How long is this going to last? And since then, I haven't had any reason to not trust him. When we're together, it's not like he's trying to sneak away from me and he's always just, 'Oh, I just want to hang out with you.'"

"So, I do have to take that leap of faith because if you don't, that's just going to cause a lot more problems," she continues of her decision to give him another chance. "So, you either have to forgive him and move on, or you can't be with that person anymore. Because if you don't trust them, then it's not going to work out. I don't want to be the person that's constantly, 'Who are you talking to? What's on your phone?' So, if it happened again, and he knows, I would be out the door, no questions asked. But I believe in second chances."

Ellie acknowledged that 90 Day Fiancé fans can be "brutal" when it comes to their comments, and not surprisingly, some haven't been shy about expressing major doubt over Ellie's decisions.

"I think my relationship with Victor, actually we really do love each other and I don't know how it's going to come out, but we really do like each other," she says about what she would like viewers to know about her and Victor. "We like being around each other. We have a lot of fun together. So yeah, I think we have a really good relationship."

But she does tease an intense fight between the two to come.

"I mean, there's just a night that we got in a bit of a fight and I'm definitely nervous to watch that because I don't know how that's going to come off," she shares. "I'm probably going to look a little crazy."

"There's definitely a lot of ups and downs, a lot of emotions, there's a lot of times where we're just not even sure about each other because of the amount of stress," she adds about what's to come from her and Victor this season. "Going through that situation was so stressful. So that's a roller coaster, for sure."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.