'90 Day Fiancé': Chantel Insists Her Breasts are Real But Reveals the One Procedure She's Had Done

Chantel and Pedro are both in fantastic shape, and have no problem showing it off on social media. Pedro said he exercises daily for one hour in the morning and then practices Muy Thai in the afternoon. The Dominican Republic native said he was motivated to get in shape because of an incident when Chantel had to bring him to the emergency room because his blood pressure was so high. He noted that the combination of being overweight at the time and the energy supplements he was taking was too much for his heart.

Host Shaun Robinson brought up the fact that some 90 Day Fiancé fans have speculated about Chantel having plastic surgery. She then cut to a clip from the upcoming new season of their hit spinoff show, The Family Chantel, in which Pedro's sister, Nicole, says she wants to have breast surgery.

"I myself don't have surgeries on my body," Chantel says in the clip, while Pedro grabs her boobs and at one point, jiggles them.

"That's real guys, OK?" Pedro says. "You think breast implants are going to do this? Look, that's made in USA, OK?"

The couple laughed over the clip, but Chantel insisted that she's never had breast surgery.

"The only thing that I've done is Botox because I don't want to have frown lines," she said. "It's preventative, you can't even tell."

Pedro was shocked at the news and said she never told him that. But Chantel and Shaun couldn't help but laugh at him calling Botox "Botops."

"Wow. I feel betrayed," he said. "How dare you not tell me? I put my hands in the fire for you! I say that you are natural and now you have Botop. That's why your forehead was bigger."

On a more serious note, a clip from season 3 of The Family Chantel was shown, premiering Oct. 11 on TLC, in which Pedro gets into a shocking fist fight with Nicole's boyfriend, Alejandro. Chantel held back tears as they watched the clip.

"It's just really hard to see you tussling with somebody in the streets of New York City," Chantel said. "I don't like it one bit. I don't like it."

"You're grown," she added. "You're better than that."

However, Pedro insisted that Alejandro charged at him first and that he was not looking for a fight. Pedro and Chantel said the new season of The Family Chantel will definitely show some hard times.

"There'll be some more disagreements," Chantel said. "But other than that, you're going to see a different side of Pedro. It's gonna get deep and it's gonna get hard for us to share."

Pedro added, "Yeah, I almost lose my mind. I question myself so much why I different, you know, than other people in my family. And this so deep for me, that I question even my relationship with Chantel."

ET spoke to Chantel and Pedro last October, and they talked about if having children was in their future plans. Watch the video below for more.