'90 Day Fiancé': Brittany Says Yazan Doesn't 'Value' His Family or Religion as Much as Fans Think (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 star Brittany is defending herself when it comes to some fans' intense criticism of her. ET spoke with Brittany on Thursday about her complicated -- and what some viewers have called toxic -- relationship with her fiancé, Yazan, and she explained why she's not the selfish person she's sometimes portrayed as.

"People definitely have the wrong impression of me and I feel like Yazan has a cute way of telling his side of the story," she tells ET's Melicia Johnson.

During this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Brittany moved to Jordan from Florida to be with Yazan. However, the two have repeatedly argued over Brittany's reluctance to follow the more conservative culture in the country, as well as her not wanting to convert to Islam and marry him quickly. While some viewers have been stunned at the lengths Yazan has been willing to go to keep seeing Brittany -- refusing to give up on the relationship even after his father kicked him out and fired him and even threatened to kill him over discovering Brittany's past racy social media pictures -- Brittany says Yazan actually has a history of having this level of devotion to all women that he dates.

"Honestly, I feel like Yazan is like that with any woman that he loves, you know what I mean?" she shares. "He was like that with his ex-girlfriend. He was hooked on her, he really loved her. [When] he's with me, he really loves me, he wants to make a new life with me, he wanted to make a new life with his ex as well. I don't think that he values his family and religion as much as people think he does."

According to Brittany, Yazan wants out of the traditional lifestyle he was raised in.

"I think, you know, he really wants to have a different kind of life with me, and he just has so much pressure from his family that he's sometimes not able to follow through with those promises that he made me because the pressure gets to him, and he just ends up putting pressure on me to change and that's not fair," she says. "I think he just really wants to live a life with me. I think he wants to have that westernized lifestyle. And he loves me, we get along great, we laugh together, we have so much fun, we go out together, we do everything together, and that's what people don't see. We're the best of friends, after all this religion stuff, this culture stuff, all the pressures that family and friends put on him. If he didn't have that he would be a totally different person. Like, he hid that stuff, and that's what people don't see."

Brittany insisted that she did in fact have plenty of respect for Yazan's culture as well as his family, and that a lot of the compromises that she made for him were not shown.

"I learned a lot about the culture, I learned a lot about the religion, and I did it on my own," she says. "There were things I learned a lot on my own that Yazan did not teach me. The first two trips there, he had no interest in teaching me about Islam, so it was just, like, I did a lot that you guys don't know about, so, don't be so quick to judge."

"I think people think I'm selfish. I think people think I'm arrogant and narcissistic," she adds. "I think people confuse that with, I love myself and I have boundaries for myself and I'm not wavering in that, and I know exactly what type of man I want, and just because a lot of women are out here accepting any kind of love a man gives them, doesn't mean I'm gonna do the same thing."

Later, Brittany shared that she and Yazan do watch the show and get mad at each other when they relive their heated arguments.

"I feel like he feels indifferent about certain situations, some situations he feels bad, some situations he feels good," she says of his reaction. "I think it's just a learning experience for the both of us. Yeah, we've been getting mad at each other watching everything back. There are a lot of things that come up and I might curse him out, you know, today, like it was back in that situation because it's so traumatizing to keep watching the situation back. It causes problems, you know? We're both just trying to remain peaceful and just, you know, kind of keep going forward and look to the future and what's coming because the future's so bright. Everything is a learning experience at the end."

As for what's coming for the rest of the season, Brittany says that her unresolved divorce drama -- her not telling Yazan and his family that she was still legally married to her ex-husband from Haiti while being engaged to Yazan -- will be "explosive."

"That's a lot of tea," she shares. "It's gonna come up, and it's gonna come up soon ... It's going to blow a lot of people's [minds.]"

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on Brittany and Yazan, watch the video below.