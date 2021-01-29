'90 Day Fiancé': Brittany and Yazan's Translator Says Yazan Only Wanted Brittany for Her Body (Exclusive)

Brittany and Yazan's translator, Adam, is giving his inside point of view on the 90 Day Fiancé exes. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new 90 Day Bares All, streaming on Discovery+ at 10 p.m. EST, host Shaun Robinson speaks to Adam virtually, and he reveals a telling conversation he had with Yazan about Brittany.

During season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Brittany moved to Jordan from Florida to be with Yazan, though was at odds from the start with the conservative culture in the country as well as with Yazan's religious parents, who wanted her to convert to Islam as soon as possible. Although Yazan was willing to risk everything to be with Brittany -- refusing to break up with her even though his own father threatened to kill him for bringing dishonor to the family, thanks to her racy social media pictures -- the two did end up splitting after Brittany moved back to America. They definitely did not end on good terms, accusing one another of lying during their tense face-off on an episode of 90 Day Bares All that aired earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Adam has become a breakout star in his own right with 90 Day Fiancé fans, thanks to his professional and efficient demeanor while translating Brittany and Yazan's oftentimes extremely emotional conversations and arguments during the season. In this exclusive clip, Adam discusses their drama-filled relationship, and says that Brittany and Yazan's connection was purely sexual. Adam says that Yazan and Brittany "couldn't keep their hands off each other," and that he did ask Yazan why he was willing to give up so much for Brittany, including the love of his family, his social status and even potentially, his life.

"And believe it or not, the answer I get from Yazan was that, 'I just love Brittany's body,'" he says. "More specifically, her feminine parts. And he said that and laughed."

"You can call this a lot of things -- you can call this lust, you can call this affection, you can call this physical attraction -- but love is not just that," Adam continues. "It's way deeper than that. Again, this is how I understand love, and I know that people can experience it very differently."

Adam once again acted as Brittany and Yazan's translator when the exes faced off on 90 Day Bares All. Brittany accused Yazan of cheating on her when she came back to the United States from Jordan, claiming that she caught him messaging multiple women. Yazan denied the accusations and said everything Brittany said was "a complete lie." The two also couldn't even agree on who broke up with who. Yazan said he told Brittany to leave him alone, but Brittany claimed that he asked her for money and that she also paid for everything while they were together. She later claimed he stole money from her purse at one point.

"Your young a** had me running around here paying for everything like you were a damn sugar baby, and you're not that fine," she said.

Meanwhile, Yazan said he missed a lot of red flags with Brittany, including her past relationships with older men -- she once dated an 85-year-old -- and her racy social media posts. He said his family thought she was a porn actress.

"There's no way I would marry a porn actress," he said.

"Honestly, I feel like Yazan is like that with any woman that he loves, you know what I mean?" she said about his devotion to her. "He was like that with his ex-girlfriend. He was hooked on her, he really loved her. [When] he's with me, he really loves me, he wants to make a new life with me, he wanted to make a new life with his ex as well. I don't think that he values his family and religion as much as people think he does."

"During that time, as I was dating Yazan -- and I've been telling Yazan since I met him -- if dating me is going to be a problem, I suggest you leave me and stop pursuing me," she also told ET. "I've never, ever, at any point, forced or made him make the decisions he was making. I always told him, 'If this is too crazy, you need to not do this,' and he would do it anyway without consulting me and then come back and tell me what he had done. I was in this position where this person kept messing their life up on behalf of me, without even considering me or what I thought about that, and I kind of felt responsible for him, even though I wasn't really responsible in the sense."

Watch the video below for more.