'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed's Ex Liz Says She Still Loves Him and Pushes Him to Get Back Together

Despite Big Ed's questionable behavior after his breakup from Liz, she still wants him back. On part two of this season's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all on Discovery+, Liz said she wanted to give their relationship another chance -- despite Ed himself being more hesitant, and the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé cast members telling her she shouldn't.

During part one of the tell-all, 28-year-old Liz said that 55-year-old Ed dumped her and two days later, went to Vegas and bragged about having sugar babies. While Ed cried and said he was going to therapy to work on himself, the rest of the cast wasn't sympathetic to him given his repeated bad behavior. Still, footage captured Liz and Ed talking behind-the-scenes, and her stance towards him considerably softened.

"I've missed Ed a lot this last month," she acknowledged. "As far as the future, we were talking about it earlier, I still love him. I still want to be with him, but he's pushed me away so many times that I told him if we were giving it a fair chance, it has to be a fair chance, and I would want to go to therapy together and cut out our drinking."

"I do have hope we can make it work," she added when asked by host Shaun Robinson if she would get back together with Ed. "My biggest fear is I can give it another shot and then in two days with people in his ear, he can pretty much just tell me, 'It's not worth it.' Because he's done that to me so many times."

At this point, fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast member Fernanda jumped in and said she felt Ed wasn't ready for a relationship. She also outed Ed for trying to hit on her 26-year-old roommate.

"He came up to me behind the scenes and he told me to say hi to my roommate, she's really pretty," Fernanda said. "Sneaky things like that to myself, don't make sense in what he's telling you right now. It's like, 'OK, I'm going to try to work things out with her but if it doesn't work out, then I'm gonna keep my ...' you know? I'm just being, like, honest, that literally happened just a few hours ago."

Ed didn't deny it, but Liz justified it by pointing out that he's technically single.

"I know that he loves me," she declared. "All day today, I could just look at him and we just fall back into our conversation and everything. I am willing to, if you're willing too, to go get some therapy together and see from there. I don't want to make a decision based on other people's opinions. I want to make a decision based off what we're doing together."

As for Ed, he wouldn't give a straight answer when repeatedly asked if he wanted to give his relationship with Liz another chance, which frustrated the entire cast. Eventually, he said he did want to give it another shot.

"The only thing that gives me pause is that we're not going to be able to figure our sh** out in three sessions," he explained. "I'm committing to how many ever it will take for me to get you back and for me to fix my sh**. ... But I love you, Liz. When she walked in here, I froze. I was knocked off my rocker. I haven't seen her since we broke up a month ago today. The minute she started talking, I'm like, I'm screwed because I'm in love. That's a good thing, actually."

