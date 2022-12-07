'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz He Doesn't Want Her to Work (Exclusive)

Big Ed and his fiancé, Liz, aren't on the same page when it comes to their future. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the couple discusses 29-year-old Liz wanting to take a bigger role at the restaurant she works at, and 57-year-old Ed is against it.

Liz and Ed have had a rocky relationship this season, with Ed accusing Liz of being a lesbian and Liz telling Ed he's too controlling. Still, they decided to work it out -- even though at one point, Liz threw her engagement ring in the bushes -- and in this clip Ed says he doesn't want Liz coming home late at night from her job even though occasionally, this is what the job would entail.

"I'm never going to be OK with that," he tells her.

"The concerns I have with Liz working late, the people that she works with, it's young adult kids that are still in school, and they're there to make money and party in excess," he adds to cameras. "And in the past, it was hard for me because Liz's co-workers didn't like me and they would be whispering in her ear about our relationship and I think that led to our breaking up. I don't want to do that, like, I don't want that again."

Liz clearly doesn't agree with Ed but seems resigned.

"It's just my job, it's my title there, but, what you say goes, so," she tells him. "I'm walking away because it's just not worth fighting about. I'm going back to work, I'm making my paycheck and I'm following your terms."

When Ed tries to correct her and says "our terms," she shoots back, "your terms." Later, Liz explains to cameras that if she gets custody of her daughter from another relationship, she needs to prove that she can provide.

"I cannot be held back," she says. "And Ed seems to be putting his own insecurities ahead of mine and that makes me worried about the future and Ed's resistance is making me feel like I have to choose between him and my job. I don't know. I need a partner."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.