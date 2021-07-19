'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Reveals Her Breasts to Michael Post-Surgery

Michael explained to his wife that the reason he was mad about her surgeries was because he felt like his opinion meant nothing to her and she went ahead and did them even though he was against it. But Angela explained it was a health issue and that she previously couldn't breathe at her former weight. She also called him out for not once complimenting her on her new appearance or telling her she was doing a good job on her journey.

"I need you to step up to the plate or it's time for us to separate," she told him. "What can I expect from you if I have to have another procedure? I'm going to have to have skin surgery. I'm thinking about the facelift. What's going to change? Because I needed someone there to tell me it's going to be OK."

"First thing you need to do is stop that f***ing man sh**," she continued. "Stop thinking that because you're the African man, that it's OK to do that. It's not, Michael. It's not and I don't care about the cultural differences."

Although Michael said he loved her and called her his "queen," and said that he would make it up to her, she was skeptical.

"You know, it's great that Michael apologized and all, but he's gotta prove to me that he meant it," she told cameras. "He needs to make a big effort to show me he's there for me and show me support. And I hope Michael does follow through because I really do love Michael, and I really do want to get him to the United States so we can finally build a life together. But if he don't, I'm just gonna have to come back to filing them damn divorce papers."

Later, Angela was in a much more forgiving mood and said it was finally time for her and Michael to officially make up and put everything behind them. She answered his video call while in the tub with flowers in her hair, explaining that she wanted to reconnect sexually even though he was still in Nigeria, since his visa to come to Georgia has not been approved yet. The usually confident Angela was nervous, given that he hadn't seen her body post-surgery.

"You know, me and Michael, the farthest we went to having phone sex [is] Michael shakes his weenie," she told cameras. "To him, that's phone sex. Show him my boobs. So when we say phone sex, it's not all ejaculation and playing with ourselves. No. But right now, I just wanna blow his bubble. I love seeing my husband all hot and bothered, but this video call needs to be about more than just sex."

"When Michael asked me to show him my boobs, I'm really feeling nervous at this point, because all I keep seeing is how he acted after I just got the surgery of reduction," she continued. "I haven't got this far in my journey for my husband to tell me he doesn't like what he sees."

In a vulnerable moment, Angela showed Michael her breasts, to which Michael replied, "They're still OK for me. It's all OK, baby. Don't worry." He did admit to cameras that he was disappointed.

"Finally seeing Angela's new boobs, to be honest, I felt down, you know, disappointed, because they are not big anymore," he said. "And her nipple looks a little bit strange to me because I know that's where she was operated on, but I still love my wife and there's nothing I can do about it. Eventually, I hope I will learn to love the new boobs, too."

But Angela was pleased with the reaction he gave her.

"The most powerful moment of this date night was Michael's reaction when he seen my boobs," she said. "My heart was just racing. He didn't sugar-coat nothing. He didn't jump in and bulls**t me and say, 'Oh, the boobs are beautiful,' blah, blah, blah. I mean, am I disappointed he don't love my new boobs? Of course. But he gave me his approval and that's the Michael that I need."

ET spoke to Angela about the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and she talked about losing 100 pounds after her weight loss surgery.

"I'm just so glad that I did it because my health is so much better now," she said. "I feel like if I didn't have the surgery that I was going to have a heart attack."

Angela shared that she actually got five surgeries done in one day -- aside from getting gastric sleeve surgery, she got a breast reduction, liposuction, and she said the doctor found two hernias that he had to fix. She was careful to note that she didn't undergo a "miracle surgery" and that she still had to put in the hard work.

"It'll get you started but you have to do the lifestyle change with it because it doesn't mean you can't gain the weight back a couple years later. You can," she stressed of the procedure she went through. "It is a journey. ... There's a rainbow at the end of it, I'm telling you. I've never felt so much better in my life."

