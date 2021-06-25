'90 Day Fiancé': Andrei and Elizabeth's Sister Becky Get Into Shouting Match During Road Trip (Exclusive)

Elizabeth's big family road trip is turning out to be disastrous. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Andrei and one of Elizabeth's sisters, Becky, once again get into a huge argument about Andrei getting involved in the family business, prompting Andrei to stop driving the RV and the two to take it outside.

So far this season, Andrei's plans to work with his father-in-law in Chuck's property management business have gone badly. Both Becky and Elizabeth's brother, Charlie, have butted heads with Andrei, accusing him of attempting to take their sales and not wanting to work his way up. Elizabeth's siblings were also outraged over Andrei's earlier request for Chuck to loan him $100,000 to start his own real estate business when he just got his real estate license.

In this clip from Sunday's episode, Becky accuses Andrei of once again manipulating her dad by trying to make business deals during their family trip, even though Chuck said he didn't want anyone to talk business during their getaway. Andrei curses at Becky, calling her a "f**king drama queen."

"Why are you f**king doing this in front of your father and in front of everybody?" he asks her, clearly exasperated with her.

But Becky says she's sick of Andrei trying "to milk" her dad.

"Andrei has these motives," she tells cameras. "He's got things that he wants to do with my dad, and it doesn't involve us. When I started working with my dad like five years ago, I had a lot of ideas too. But my dad didn't entertain any of my ideas. So, I'm just seeing it for what it really is -- my dad is being manipulated by him and I can't take it anymore."

Later, Elizabeth and her other sister, Jenn, tell their dad that he needs to get out of the RV and talk to both Andrei and Becky. But both Andrei and Becky refuse to back down and begin shouting over one another.

"What I want is for us not to talk business in the RV!" Chuck yells. "I already said that!"

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET recently spoke to Andrei and Elizabeth, and it's clear there's still no love lost between Andrei and his in-laws. In fact, Andrei happily said that he was going to "expose" Elizabeth's siblings in later episodes this season.

"As I've said before, I'm up for a fight. ... I'm gonna dig in your past like you dig into mine, I already know a lot of stuff and, you know, there's a lot of surprises coming up over here in the upcoming episodes," he said. "It's gonna get harsh. Right now, it's going to get fiery."

Andrei said he did an "investigation" on what he discovered while working with Chuck and more of Elizabeth's family.

"The other siblings are going to get a little bit exposed," he said. "They stepped on my tail now they have to ... they're going to get the bear."

Meanwhile, Elizabeth told ET that she didn't feel bad at all about her husband exposing her siblings.

"I mean, if you walked into it, that's on you," she explained. "They did a lot of things to piss me off and at this point, I'm just kind of like, you guys are asking for it because he told them, 'I'm warning you.'"

Watch the video below to hear Andrei explain why he didn't feel bad about asking Chuck for a $100,000 loan and why he chose to join the family business instead of finding his own job.