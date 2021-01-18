'90 Day Bares All': Anny Reveals She's Been With '3 or 4' Women

Anny is opening up about her sexuality. On the latest episode of 90 Day Bares All, Robert and Anny stop by to discuss their relationship and life as new parents, while also reliving some of their most talked-about past moments on their season of 90 Day Fiancé.

One such moment came when Robert took Anny to a strip club for her birthday, at her request. Anny enjoyed their night out, even getting a lap dance from one of the women.

"I touch the girls because they come to me dancing and they put all that booty in my face, what I gonna do?" Anny said. "And I enjoyed it because they was sexy too."

While Robert admitted on Bares All that the experience was "dope" and that he "enjoyed it," during the episode, he didn't feel that way the morning after it happened. After seeing Anny with the woman the night before, Robert asked if she'd ever been with a woman sexually. Anny said that she had, and asked him if he was interested in a threesome.

"That’s not something that I want," he told her at the time. "That’s not something that I want in my household. That’s not something that I want around my kid."

On Bares All, Anny and Robert candidly discussed the strip club scene. Anny denied being bisexual, but revealed that she's been with "maybe three or four" women before.

"I no bisexual. I just like different kind of stuff. So I just like the booty, touching," Anny explained. " ... You know a woman know how you feel because they feel the same. It’s fun."

Robert, however, admitted that Anny's interest in women bothered him because he wants "to be a one-woman man."

"I’m in my 40s now, and I just want to be a loving husband, a good father. And I just want to have a fun, loving, household," he said. "I just don’t want the inner, old me to come out. Like, I used to run with the wolves when I was younger, you know? That’s why I’m not with the threesome thing. I’m not with that."

Robert also stated that he'd never been in a threesome before, but Anny didn't believe her husband.

"He have a lot of kids with different women. You think he don’t want to have a threesome?" she questioned. "Of course he has, he don’t want to tell us."

The couple is currently focused on their daughter, Brenda, whom Anny gave birth to in July after 24 hours of labor.

"Being in that pain for 24 hours, it’s not easy, it’s a lot. I was in labor for 24 hours and that was the worst thing ever happen in my life. That pain, is indescribable. You can’t describe pain like that," Anny said. "It’s like everything broke in your body. That was crazy, 24 hour is too much."

Now that baby Brenda's here, though, Anny is loving motherhood. "It’s very beautiful and I feel so blessed. Because I have my baby, I know how it is to be a mother now," she said.

Meanwhile, Robert lamented, "Anny gives all the attention to the baby now."