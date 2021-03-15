'90 Day Bares All': Angela Calls Usman a 'Scammer' in Explosive Confrontation

The two were at first civil with one another, though it didn't last long after Usman -- who's an entertainer and musician better known as "SojaBoy" in Nigeria -- said he dropped his EP a few weeks ago and bought both himself and his mother a house as well as a new car.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 followed 30-year-old Usman's journey with 53-year-old Lisa, who hails from York, Pennsylvania. Though the two ended up getting married in Nigeria and were still technically together during their season's tell-all that aired in June, Usman told In Touch in December that he had served her with divorce papers but she didn't want to accept it.

"I've been doing well, like, my life is good right now," Usman told 90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson.

At this point, 54-year-old Angela interjected and said that this was Usman's plan all along, to "make [himself] well."

"What the hell?" she noted of Usman's financial achievements. "You're full of sh**. You're a scammer. That's why Nigerians get a bad name."

Usman noted, "You can't call me a scammer because no evidence."

Angela said that when her husband, 31-year-old Michael -- who's also from Nigeria -- got his K-1 visa denied, it was people like Usman that were to blame.

"You're a piece of sh**," she said as Uman continued to deny that he was a scammer. "You sound like sh** when you sing. You're out of tune. When you sing without auto-tune, you sound like sh**. ... What music? Anybody can do auto-tune. ... Have you ever heard Usman sing without the auto-tune? He sounds like sh**."

Not surprisingly, Usman was insulted at Angela's jabs at his musical abilities and called her a "pig" when she kept interrupting him.

"You know nothing," he told her. "Shaun, if you ask me a question, you have to shut that pig off so that you can hear me. She cannot be talking rubbish and you just keep me here."

In typical Angela fashion, she didn't back down.

"Why don't you shut me up, bit*h?" she shot back. "You lie every time you open your mouth. You wanted to benefit yourself and get where you're at today. You know that I know what you did."

When ET spoke with Angela last June, she talked about 90 Day Fiancé fans comparing her to Lisa. Both fell for much younger men in Nigeria after connecting online, and both have pretty explosive tempers.

"No comparison -- all I can say about that, is there’s only one Angela," she told ET at the time.

Angela said both she and Michael are not fans of Usman. Fans accused Usman throughout the season of using Lisa to come to America, though in the tell-all, he said he was no longer interested in coming to the United States.

"I feel really bad for Lisa, all due respect to everybody, I wouldn't put up with Usman one damn minute," Angela said. "One damn minute. And I don't like to cut nobody down, I think Usman knows exactly what he’s doing. ... Because he hasn’t fooled Michael at all."

"Good luck to Usman and his music, but you're after a woman’s heart here," she continued. "And whether I like Lisa or don't like Lisa, the point is, she's still a human being, and she still has feelings, and the way it looks, and the way it sounds, you didn't do her no good."

Watch the video below for more.