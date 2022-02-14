'9-1-1: Lone Star' Sneak Peek: Judd Asks Owen for a Favor Regarding His Teenage Son (Exclusive)

Who do you turn to when a child you never knew you had comes knocking at your door nearly two decades later? Owen Strand, apparently.

On Monday's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, titled "The ATX-Files," Owen (Rob Lowe) and Judd (Jim Parrack) take Wyatt (guest star Jackson Pace), Judd's teenage son he only recently found out about, alien hunting. But their search takes a different turn when they find two dead bodies.

In the exclusive sneak peek, Judd goes to Owen and breaks the news to him that he has a son. Owen's reaction is of stunned silence as he asks for clarification. "As in a masculine child," Judd says.

"As in a second child, other than your newborn baby daughter," Owen again clarifies, not quite believing the revelation. When he asks how his wife, Grace (Sierra McClain), is taking the news, Judd is honest about the complexities of Judd's son orbiting their world.

"It gave her a turn at first, but you know Grace. She's living up to her name. It was actually her idea to host the boy this weekend to get to know him," Judd reveals. But instead of spending every minute with Wyatt, he is confiding in Owen, a fact the former 126 captain brings up. While Owen generously offers to give him advice on how to be a father figure to a young man, Judd has other ideas.

"Aliens," Judd says proudly when Owen asks why he's come over in the first place. "After hearing your little impromptu spiel the other night, I figure you know more about aliens than anybody I ever met."

Judd's pitch? An "extraterrestrial spotting excursion" so he can bond with Wyatt, who he admits he has nothing in common with. What sort of other-worldly adventures will they encounter? Watch ET's exclusive clip from Monday's episode below.

Parrack recently spoke with ET about Judd's surprising new twist and teed up what's to come.

"One of the things Judd does is seeks the counsel of Owen. He says, 'Hey man, look, there's some things I know, and I can share them with you. There's things you know, you share them with me. This is a situation where I'm totally at a loss. I've not raised a young man, and you have. You have, successfully. Even though he had a boatload of problems, you've raised a guy who's able to survive his own problems,'" the actor said. "So bending the knee and being humble and saying, 'I need some help here. I got no idea how to be the father to a teenage son.' That kind of pings us off on our next little adventure."

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

