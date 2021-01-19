8 Stunning Celebrity Engagement Ring Trends: Ariana Grande's Pearl Ring to Meghan Markle's Trilogy Design

Engagement season is still going strong and with Valentine's Day right around the corner, rings are a topic we can go on about.

There's no harm in browsing (you want to know what you like when the time comes, right?) and when seeking inspiration, we look to what our favorite celebrities are rocking on their fingers -- they have the best taste in luxurious buys, after all.

Want something unique? Ariana Grande's beautiful diamond and pearl engagement ring is a chic alternative to traditional styles. If you prefer a classic look, something like Meghan Markle's trilogy design or Hailey Bieber's large oval stunner could be the one.

Shop similar celebrity engagement ring styles below.

Ariana Grande's Diamond and Pearl Ring

The singer announced her engagement to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in December. Grande revealed her ring on Instagram -- an oversized slanted oval diamond adorned with a pretty round pearl.

Emma Stone's Pearl Ring

Pearl engagement rings are a big trend among stars. Stone got engaged in 2019 to SNL segment director Dave McCary, who shared an adorable pic of the couple on his Instagram. The actress showed off her unique, romantic pearl engagement ring from New York City-based jewelry retailer, Catbird, designed by Yoshinobu Kataoka.

Jennifer Lawrence's Emerald Cut

The acclaimed actress' huge emerald-cut diamond from her art gallery director hubby, Cooke Maroney, sits atop a thin gold band. It's perfect for the girl who wants something simply stunning and elegant.

Katy Perry's Pink Flower Ring

We saw the pop star's statement flower-shaped ring from fiancee Orlando Bloom following a Valentine's Day engagement announcement in 2019 on Instagram, aptly captioned, "full bloom." The estimated 4-carat ring is truly glamorous and one-of-a-kind -- like Perry -- and features a pink center diamond surrounded by eight smaller diamonds.

Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cushion Cut

The author's cushion-cut rock on her finger from Chris Pratt is estimated to be worth $150,000-250,000. The square shape housed in a halo setting complements Schwarzenegger's classic style.

Hailey Bieber's Oval Diamond

We got a close-up look of the model's modern, jaw-dropping oval-cut diamond ring in Vogue's 73 Questions video for a joint March 2019 cover with Justin. The massive sparkler features a diamond-encrusted gold band and boasts six to ten carats, according to Bieber's jeweler (if you can't already tell from the weighty piece nearly falling off her finger).

Emily Ratajkowski's Two-Stone Cluster

Emrata rocks a two-stone ring from music producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The pear-shaped diamond and princess-cut diamond duo channels a stylish, edgy, non-traditional vibe fit for the trendy model.

Meghan Markle's Trilogy Ring

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got engaged in November 2017, but we're still obsessed with the ring. The three-stone style continues to be a big trend. The center Asscher-cut diamond accompanied by two smaller diamonds (from Princess Diana's personal collection) is timeless yet contemporary.

