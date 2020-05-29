7-Year-Old Boy Creates 'Mini Prom' for His Babysitter Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

High schoolers across the country are missing out on many milestones due to the coronavirus pandemic. But one senior in Raleigh, North Carolina, got to have her own personal prom -- thanks to a thoughtful 7-year-old.

Curtis Rogers, a soon-to-be second grader, decided to create a mini prom for his babysitter, Rachel Chapman.

He planned a backyard prom for her all by himself, he told CBS affiliate WNCN. He even asked her to attend with a special "promposal."

"It said 'Mini prom is not today, but will you join me on Monday,'" Rogers said.

Two days after he popped the prom question, Chapman put on a gown and met Rogers at his house. He wore a bow tie and used a pool noodle to make sure they were practicing social distancing and staying six feet apart.

"I decided that we should just do this now because the coronavirus has people down in the dumps," the boy said.

He even planned a special menu for the occasion: Chick-fil-A and smoothies. "I know we had everything she loves," he said.

"It was really sweet, really thoughtful. He even remembered my favorite drink and the condiments I like at Chick-fil-A," Chapman told WNCN.

The two enjoyed the evening and danced together — the pool noodle between them. They said it is definitely a night they won't forget.

"It doesn't matter what happens to you. It matters what happens to the people you love," the wise-beyond-his-years Rogers said.

This story was originally published by CBS News on May 28, 2020 at 12:06 p.m. ET.