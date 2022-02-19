50 Cent Responds to Being Teased About His Weight: 'I Laugh With Them'

50 Cent has seen the memes and all the teasing about his weight following his deft performance during the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show. His response? "LOL."

The "In Da Club" rapper took to Instagram to clap back at those who fat-shamed him after his surprise appearance at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. He posted a headline to his feed that read, "50 Cent claps back at his Super Bowl fat-shaming haters with sweet mercy.”

"I call this teasing me," the rapper captioned the post. "They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your [sic] ashamed of your fat. LOL."

50 Cent / Instagram

The Queens rapper then proceeded to tag a few of his liquor companies, so it seems Fiddy's taking it all in stride.

The response comes less than a week after 50 Cent appeared upside down -- a nod to his famous music video -- while belting out his 2003 club banger halfway through the show, which also paid homage to Dre's -- and Kendrick's -- roots in Compton.

Snoop and Dre kicked things off with "The Next Episode" before 50 followed them. LeBron James and Lady Gaga were among the many celebrities and fans who reacted to the show with amazement.