2023 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

On Sunday, Hollywood's biggest names gathered at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, as the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the best film and TV performances of the past year, were handed out live.
For the first time since 1998, the ceremony was not broadcast on TV. Instead, it aired on Netflix's YouTube channel after it was announced that the platform will begin streaming the ceremony live in 2024, as part of a multi-year partnership with SAG-AFTRA.
Going into the awards, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once both led with five nominations each, including four individual acting nods and one for ensemble. The two films tied a record previously set by Shakespeare in Love (1998), Chicago (2002), and Doubt (2008).
Ozark, meanwhile, had the most TV nominations, with four, including one for best drama ensemble, while Barry and Only Murders in the Building led the comedy categories with three each.
Additionally, Sally Field received the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, which was previously given to Helen Mirren the year before. Other notable recipients include Alan Alda, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro and Field's 80 For Brady co-star, Lily Tomlin.
The film winners at the SAG Awards, meanwhile, will help solidify the acting races for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, which will close out the 2023 awards season in March.
See the full list of winners in bold below, as they are updated throughout the show.
FILM
Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
**Everything Everywhere All at Once -- WINNER!
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
**Brendan Fraser, The Whale -- WINNER!
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
**Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- WINNER!
Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
**Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- WINNER!
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
**Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once -- WINNER!
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of War
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
TELEVISION
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
**The White Lotus -- WINNER!
Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
**Jason Bateman, Ozark -- WINNER!
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series
**Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus -- WINNER!
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
**Abbott Elementary -- WINNER!
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
**Jean Smart, Hacks -- WINNER!
Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
**Jeremy Allen White, The Bear -- WINNER!
Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt, The English
**Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy -- WINNER!
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
**Sam Elliott, 1983 -- WINNER!
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things
The 2023 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix's official YouTube channel on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.
