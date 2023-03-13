2023 Oscars: What You Didn't See on TV

The 95th annual Academy Awards was a bit of everything... everywhere... all at once! And though the ceremony's live broadcast was filled with memorable moments, there were plenty of off-screen highlights and backstage shenanigans that weren't captured during the annual televised event.

Luckily, ET was on the red carpet and inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, to share some of those off-camera moments and show you what you missed.

From the star-studded bathrooms to Rihanna's "hype up" dance before her live performance, here are some of the best unseen moments from this year's Oscars.

Mom and Dad's Date Night

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed their kid-free evening out together. The date night came after Rihanna had previously shared a sweet pic of their son desperate to attend the awards show with them. A$AP was spotted holding a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne and smiling during the ceremony. He was later seen during the broadcast sipping the bubbles and toasting his lady love during her performance of "Lift Me Up."

Rihanna was seen arriving on the carpet with a huge smile on her face and greeting a man who said, "I'm not sure if you remember me." The glowing Fenty queen replied, "Of course I do!"

Later in the show, Rihanna and Rocky were spotted backstage as he preciously cradled her bare baby bump after she changed into her third look of the evening.

Bathroom Buddies

Cara Delevingne/Instagram

Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne were spotted holding their dresses and cracking up together as they headed to the bathroom. Delevingne said, "What the f**k am I going to pee in?” as she made her way to the stall. In true wingman fashion, Pugh followed her into the bathroom and offered to hold up her dress.

Also in the bathroom was actress Michelle Yeoh ahead of her historic Best Actress win. Delevingne approached Yeoh while they were washing their hands and told her, "You changed my life." The now-Oscar winner thanked her.

Delevingne vaped while checking her phone and drying her hands and Pugh struggled to dry her hands while wearing her voluminous gown.

Later Pugh and Delevingne were seen ordering drinks together at the bar. After the bartender accidentally made a vodka soda for Pugh and the newly-sober Delevingne, Pugh turned and offered the beverage to the other stars near the bar, shouting, "Who wants a vodka soda?"

Snack Boxes

ET

ET

After host Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about the show being so long that he left snacks underneath the guests' seats, ET checked it out. There were, in fact, snack boxes filled with a large pretzel and a variety candy box.

They read, "Eat this. You're hungry XO Jimmy." There was also a sticker of a cartoon drawing of Kimmel holding up an Oscar as well as a handwritten note that read, "Isn't this a nice surprise? XO Jimmy P.S. A donation in my name has been made to the L.A. Regional Food Bank."

Angela Bassett Did the Thing

Following her viral BAFTAs rap, performer Ariana DeBose was seen approaching Oscar nominee Angela Bassett inside of the theater. The two stars hugged and Bassett's husband, Courtney B. Vance, snapped a pic of them together.

Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Co-stars Emily Blunt and Dwanye "The Rock" Johnson had some fun waiting to take the stage as presenters. Johnson was seen sitting on Blunt's lap ahead of their televised appearance.

Okoye's Chant

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Guria was seen sipping on rosé and intently watching Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Connolly present the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category. Seemingly rooting for the Marvel film to win, she was heard saying, "Come on, come on!"

Unfortunately, the film did not win in that category, losing out to The Whale. Wakanda Forever did, however, go on to receive a Best Costume Design Oscar.

Ke Huy Quan Is Feeling the Love

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In addition to his sweet on-stage moment hugging Indiana Jones co-star Harrison Ford, Ke Huy Quan also gave Ford a standing ovation when he walked out to present in the Best Picture category.

That's not all! During the commercial break, Quan gave his Goonies director, Steven Spielberg, a big hug, and the pair posed for photos together.

"It was a beautiful moment during the break," an eyewitness told ET.

Rihanna Gets Hyped Up

Ahead of her passionate performance of "Lift Me Up" from Wakanda Forever, Rihanna was seen joking around on stage doing a "hype up" dance. Several people in the A-list crowd laughed.

Just a Couple of Oscar Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett were spotted deep in conversation in the crowd at the Dolby Theatre. Curtis knelt down in front of Blanchett's seat and the Tár actress had her hand on Curtis' arm while they appeared to be deep in discussion.

Michelle's Cheering Section

As Michelle Yeoh was making history with her Best Actress win, she got love from Lady Gaga in the lobby. As Yeoh was announced the winner, Gaga was seen raising her glass in the air and shouting, "Woo!" in support. An eyewitness said Gaga seemed "so happy" for Yeoh.

Jumping for Joy

Jumping for Oscar winning joy! Presenting your Best Original Screenplay winners: the Daniels. #Oscars95



Photo Credit: @landonnordeman pic.twitter.com/VqM4dOmJkw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Director Daniel Kwan -- one half of the directing duo The Daniels -- was photographed leaping in the air after winning the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Director Daniel Kwan -- one half of the directing duo The Daniels -- was photographed leaping in the air after winning the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.