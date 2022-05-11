x
2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: The Complete List of Nominees

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are ready to honor the best of entertainment in an epic, one-night-only event!

On Tuesday, MTV announced the full list of nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony. Originally announced as a two-night event, the show will now honor top favorites in both scripted and unscripted entertainment in one star-studded ceremony, set to air live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Beginning today, May 11, fans can vote for their favorites across 26 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com. Voting lasts through May 18 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. 

Top nominees on the scripted side this year include Spider-Man: No Way Home with seven nods, Euphoria with six, and The Batman with four, while on the unscripted side, RuPaul’s Drag Race earned four nominations, while Selling Sunset and Summer House nabbed three apiece.

The 2022 ceremony will also feature new categories such as Best Song, Best Reality Return, Here For The Hookup and more!

Check out the complete list of nominees below:

SCRIPTED

BEST MOVIE

Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow 
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman 
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE 

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria 
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home 

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG 

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

UNSCRIPTED

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef
Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 
Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta 

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset 
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey  

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) 
The Beatles: Get Back

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV.

