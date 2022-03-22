2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards kicked off Tuesday night, and some of music's biggest names came out to perform and accept their trophies.

Celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and app from last year, the ninth edition of the awards ceremony was a star-studded affair. Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Karol G, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion and Bad Bunny were among the many musical icons nominated for awards coming into the big show.

This year, listeners had the chance to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting determined this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

See the full list of the night's big winners below, marked in bold! The list will be updated throughout the show.

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Levitating” - Dua Lipa -- *WINNER!

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“positions” - Ariana Grande

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo -- *WINNER!

Taylor Swift

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X -- *WINNER!

The Weeknd

BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- *WINNER!

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

BEST COLLABORATION

“Best Friend”- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -- *WINNER!

BEST NEW POP ARTIST

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo -- *WINNER!

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

“All My Favorite Songs” - Weezer featuring AJR

“Follow You” - Imagine Dragons

“Monsters” - All Time Low featuring blackbear -- *WINNER!

“my ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

“Shy Away” - twenty one pilots

ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly -- *WINNER!

twenty one pilots

BEST NEW ALTERNATIVE ARTIST

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin -- *WINNER!

WILLOW

ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR

“And So It Went” - The Pretty Reckless

“Living The Dream” - Five Finger Death Punch

“Nowhere Generation” - Rise Against

“Wait A Minute My Girl” - Volbeat

“Waiting On A War” - Foo Fighters -- *WINNER!

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters -- *WINNER!

Mammoth WVH

The Pretty Reckless

BEST NEW ROCK ARTIST

All Good Things

Architects

Ayron Jones

Mammoth WVH -- *WINNER!

Zero 9:36

COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR

“Famous Friends” - Chris Young & Kane Brown

“Forever After All” - Luke Combs

“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood -- *WINNER!

“Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown

“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett

COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs -- *WINNER!

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST

Lainey Wilson -- *WINNER!

Niko Moon

Parker McCollum

Ryan Hurd

Tenille Arts

DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR

“BED” - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta

“Do It To It” - ACRAZE featuring Cherish -- *WINNER!

“Heartbreak Anthem” - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

“Love Tonight” - Shouse

“You” - Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anabel Englund

David Guetta -- *WINNER!

Joel Corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

“Essence” - WizKid featuring Tems

“Time Today” - Moneybagg Yo

“Up” - Cardi B

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke -- *WINNER!

HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake -- *WINNER!

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu -- *WINNER!

R&B SONG OF THE YEAR

“Damage” - H.E.R.

“Good Days” - SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” - Giveon

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- *WINNER!

“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Jazmine Sullivan

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Giveon

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan -- *WINNER!

Tank

BEST NEW R&B ARTIST

Chlöe

Giveon -- *WINNER!

Tone Stith

VanJess

Vedo

LATIN SONG OF THE YEAR

“BICHOTA” - KAROL G

“In Da Getto” - J Balvin & Skrillex

“Pepas” - Farruko -- *WINNER!

“Todo De Ti” - Rauw Alejandro

“Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny

LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny -- *WINNER!

Camilo

Farruko

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

BEST NEW LATIN ARTIST

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme -- *WINNER!

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tokischa

REGIONAL MEXICAN SONG OF THE YEAR

“¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?” - Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

“A La Antigüita” - Calibre 50

“Dime Cómo Quieres” - Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar

“La Casita” - Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga -- *WINNER!

“Mi Primer Derrota” - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

“Saludos a Mi Ex” - Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

REGIONAL MEXICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50 -- *WINNER!

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

BEST LYRICS: *Socially Voted Category

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift -- *WINNER!

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“deja vu” - Olivia Rodrigo

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Heat Waves” - Glass Animals

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Your Power” - Billie Eilish

BEST COVER SONG: *Socially Voted Category

“Fix You” (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves

“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello -- *WINNER!

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes

“Heather” (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae

“I'm Still Standing” (Elton John) - Demi Lovato

“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X

“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus

BEST FAN ARMY: *Socially Voted Category

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BTSARMY - BTS -- *WINNER!

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#Rushers - Big Time Rush

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift

BEST MUSIC VIDEO: *Socially Voted Category

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“Build a B*tch” - Bella Poarch

“Butter” - BTS -- *WINNER!

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring Sza

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon

“Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

SOCIAL STAR AWARD: *Socially Voted Category

Bella Poarch -- *WINNER!

Claire Rosinkranz

Jax

JORDY

Tai Verdes

Tayler Holder

FAVORITE TOUR PHOTOGRAPHER: *Socially Voted Category

All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) - Andy Barron

Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM -- *WINNER!

Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) - Cynthia Parkhurst

What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) - David Bergman

Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) - Elliott Ingham

The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) - PROJECTBLACKBOXX

2021 Tour (Maroon 5) - Travis Schneider

TIKTOK BOP OF THE YEAR: *Socially Voted Category

“Beggin’” - Måneskin

“good 4 u” - Olivia Rodrigo -- *WINNER!

“Just For Me” - PinkPantheress

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Thot Sh*t” - Megan Thee Stallion

“TWINNEM” - Coi Leray

“Up” - Cardi B

“Woman” - Doja Cat

BEST COMEBACK ALBUM (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

30 - Adele -- *WINNER!

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

Solar Power - Lorde

Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers

Voyage - ABBA

TIKTOK SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

Alexa Chalnick

ASTON

Cassa Jackson

Ellie Dixon

Jax -- *WINNER!

Lauren Weintraub

Peytan Porter

Sarah Barrios

vaultboy

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Omer Fedi -- *WINNER!

Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Belly

Andrew Goldstein



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

FINNEAS -- *WINNER!

Max Martin

Oscar Holter

Blake Slatkin

Travis Barker

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards kicked off live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.