2022 ESPY Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 ESPY Awards kicked off Wednesday night and honored the biggest, best and most inspiring sports stars and athletes of the year.
Returning to Los Angeles, the stars were honored at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a star-studded show hosted by Stephen Curry.
Some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment turned out to showcase the year's greatest athletes and most incredible moments in an uplifting and inspiring night of celebration and appreciation. Between competitive categories and special honorary awards, there was no shortage of emotional speeches and joyous celebrations.
Check out the complete list of winners below. We will be updating throughout the show, with winners marked in bold.
Best Athlete, Men's Sports
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
*Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels -- WINNER!
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best Athlete, Women's Sports
Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
*Katie Ledecky, Swimming -- WINNER!
Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
Best Breakthrough Athlete
Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
*Eileen Gu, Skier -- WINNER!
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
Best Record-Breaking Performance
*Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history -- WINNER!
Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain's home run record for most in Division I history (96)
Allyson Felix, Track & Field, won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record
Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees
Best Championship Performance
*Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI -- WINNER!
Julianna Pena, UFC 269
Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalance – Stanley Cup Finals
Best Comeback Athlete
*Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors -- WINNER!
Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles
Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Best Play
* Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe -- WINNER!
Justin Tucker's 66-yard NFL record field goal
Ja Morant's poster dunk
Hansel Emmanuel with the play of the year
Best Team
*Golden State Warriors, NBA -- WINNER!
Chicago Sky, WNBA
Atlanta Braves, MLB
Los Angeles Rams, NFL
Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
Colorado Avalanche, NHL
Best Olympian, Women's Sports
Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
*Katie Ledecky, Swimming -- WINNER!
Allyson Felix, Track & Field
Best Olympian, Men's Sports
Nathan Chen, Figure Skating
Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
*Caeleb Dressel, Swimming -- WINNER!
Best Game
*Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game) -- WINNER!
UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women's Basketball)
Kansas' 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men's Basketball Championship)
Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)
Best College Athlete, Men's Sports
*Bryce Young, Alabama Football - -WINNER!
Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men's Soccer
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men's Basketball
Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse
Best College Athlete, Women's Sports
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women's Basketball
Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer
*Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball -- WINNER!
Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse
Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer
Karim Benzema, Real Madrid
Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
Sadio Mane, Liverpool
*Kylian Mbappe, PSG -- WINNER!
Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer
Alexia Putellas, Barcelona
*Sam Kerr, Chelsea -- WINNER!
Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal
Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona
Best NFL Player
*Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams -- WINNER!
TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Best MLB Player
*Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels -- WINNER!
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves
Best NHL Player
*Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers -- WINNER!
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
Best Driver
*Kyle Larson, NASCAR -- WINNER!
Max Verstappen, F1
Steve Torrence, NHRA
Alex Palou, IndyCar
Best NBA Player
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
*Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors -- WINNER!
Best WNBA Player
Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury
*Candace Parker, Chicago Sky -- WINNER!
Best Boxer
*Tyson Fury -- WINNER!
Shakur Stevenson
Katie Taylor
Mikaela Mayor
Best MMA Fighter
Alexander Volkanovski
*Charles Oliviera -- WINNER!
Kamaru Usman
Kayla Harrison
Best Athlete, Men's Golf
Scottie Scheffler
Cameron Smith
*Justin Thomas -- WINNER!
Jon Rahm
Best Athlete, Women's Golf
*Nelly Korda -- WINNER!
Ko Jin-young
Lydia Ko
Minjee Lee
Best Athlete, Men's Tennis
*Rafael Nadal -- WINNER!
Dylan Alcott
Carlos Alcaraz
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Best Athlete, Women's Tennis
*Emma Raducanu -- WINNER!
Ashleigh Barty
Iga Swiatek
Leylah Fernandez
Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports
&Eli Tomac, Supercross -- WINNER!
Alex Hall, Ski
Yuto Horigome, Skateboard
Ayuma Hirano, Snowboard
Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard
*Eileen Gu, Ski -- WINNER!
Rayssa Leal, Skateboard
Chloe Kim, Snowboard
Best Jockey
Flavien Prat
Irad Ortiz
*Jose Ortiz -- WINNER!
Joel Rosario
Best Athlete With a Disability, Men's Sports
Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
*Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming -- WINNER!
Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis
Best Athlete With a Disability, Women's Sports
Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon
*Jessica Long, Swimming -- WINNER!
Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Kate Ward, Soccer
Best Bowler
Jason Belmonte
Anthony Simonsen
*Kyle Troup -- WINNER!
Dom Barrett
Best MLS Player
Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC
Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas
Carles Gil, New England Revolution
*Carlos Vela, LAFC -- WINNER!
Best NWSL Player
*Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit -- WINNER!
Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit
Jess Fishlock, OL Reign
Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC
Best WWE Moment: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans
Arthur Ashe for Courage Award: Vitali Klitschko
Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Denver Broncos
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Albert Pujols
The 2022 ESPY Awards air Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
