2022 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

CIt's time to honor the best in TV over this past year. The 2022 Emmy nominees represent the best of what we watched, streamed, binged and then re-watched over another pandemic-affected year.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy and hosts Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove unveiled nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the talented stars and hard-working crews of some of the most impressive productions of the year.

This year's winners will be announced during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, airing live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Check below for live updates to the complete list of nominations.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

John Tuturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt for Q-Anon

The Survivor

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane

Bob's Burgers

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons

What If...?

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight

Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Chadwick Boseman, What If...?

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Stanley Tucci, Central Park

Jessica Walter, Archer

Jeffrey Wright, What If...?

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War

David Attenborough, The Mating Game

W. Kamau Bell, We Need To Talk About Cosby

Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti II

Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

The Problem With Jon Stewart

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

VICE

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowsi and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Myer, Nailed It!

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)

George Carlin's American Dream

Lucy and Desi

The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

100 Foot Wave

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Beatles: Get Back

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Changing The Game

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches

When Claude Got Shot

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections

Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out the News

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anthony A. Anderson, Anacostia

Bill Burr, Immoral Compass

Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union

Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words With Ike (Cake)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection

Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union

Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxplains

Rhea Seehorn, Cooper's Bar

Sydnee Washington, Bridesman

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night

RuPaul's Drag Race: Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage

Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Love, Death + Robots

Robot Chicken

Star Wars: Visions

When Billie Met Lisa

For additional Emmys categories, visit Emmys.com.

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.