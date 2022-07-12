2022 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

CIt's time to honor the best in TV over this past year. The 2022 Emmy nominees represent the best of what we watched, streamed, binged and then re-watched over another pandemic-affected year.
On Tuesday, the Television Academy and hosts Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove unveiled nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the talented stars and hard-working crews of some of the most impressive productions of the year.
Perennial favorite Succession leads the way with the most nominations this year, at 25, however, last year's big comedy winner, Ted Lasso, is hot on its trail with 20. Limited series The White Lotus also scored 20 nods, while Hacks and Only Murders in the Building earned 17 apiece -- despite a surprising snub for star Selena Gomez. (Check out all the biggest snubs and surprises here.)
This year's winners will be announced during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, airing live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Check below for live updates to the complete list of nominations.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfayden, Succession
John Tuturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for Q-Anon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane
Bob's Burgers
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons
What If...?
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight
Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Chadwick Boseman, What If...?
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Stanley Tucci, Central Park
Jessica Walter, Archer
Jeffrey Wright, What If...?
Outstanding Narrator
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War
David Attenborough, The Mating Game
W. Kamau Bell, We Need To Talk About Cosby
Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti II
Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
The Problem With Jon Stewart
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
VICE
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Selling Sunset
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowsi and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Myer, Nailed It!
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Controlling Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
George Carlin's American Dream
Lucy and Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
100 Foot Wave
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
Changing The Game
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches
When Claude Got Shot
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections
Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out the News
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anthony A. Anderson, Anacostia
Bill Burr, Immoral Compass
Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words With Ike (Cake)
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection
Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union
Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxplains
Rhea Seehorn, Cooper's Bar
Sydnee Washington, Bridesman
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night
RuPaul's Drag Race: Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage
Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Love, Death + Robots
Robot Chicken
Star Wars: Visions
When Billie Met Lisa
For additional Emmys categories, visit Emmys.com.
The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
