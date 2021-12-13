2022 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete List of Film Nominees

A week after revealing the nominees for the TV categories, the Critics Choice Association shared the full list of nominees for the film awards, all of which will be recognized during the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards.
Belfast and West Side Story lead this year’s contenders with 11 nominations each, including Best Picture. Both films also garnered nods in the directing and supporting acting categories. The top two nominees were followed closely by The Power of the Dog and Dune, both of which earned 10 each; Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley, both of which garnered eight nods; and King Richard and Don’t Look Up, which tied with six.
Among the notable acting nominees are Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Jared Leto (House of Gucci), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Will Smith (King Richard).
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Stor
Best Actor
Nicolas Cage, Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Rita Moreno, West Side Story
Best Young Actor/Actress
Jude Hill, Belfast
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney, King Richard
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Acting Ensemble
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder, CODA
Tony Kushner, West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune
Best Cinematography
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser, Dune
Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast
Best Production Design
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune
Best Editing
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker, Dune
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune
Janty Yates, House of Gucci
Best Hair and Makeup
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
Best Visual Effects
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Comedy
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Foreign Language Film
A Hero
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
Best Song
"Be Alive," King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto
"Guns Go Bang," The Harder They Fall
"Just Look Up," Don’t Look Up
"No Time to Die," No Time to Die
Best Score
Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood, Spencer
Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will be handed out live Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 starting at 7 p.m. ET on The CW and TBS.
