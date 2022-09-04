2022 Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners: The Complete List

The best of the 2021-2022 TV season has been revealed, first during the 74th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were handed on Sept. 3 and 4, before being followed by the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson on Sept. 12.
Among the 2022 nominees were Succession, which leads the way with the most nominations this year, at 25, while Ted Lasso closely followed with 20 nods. The HBO limited series, The White Lotus, also scored 20 nominations, while Hacks and Only Murders in the Building earned 17 apiece. (Check out all the biggest snubs and surprises.)
Check below for updates to the complete list of nominations, with winners in bold:
The 74th Creative Arts Emmy Awards (Sept. 3)
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM
Arcane -- *WINNER!
Bob's Burgers
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons
What If...?
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Love on the Spectrum U.S. -- *WINNER!
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE
F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight
Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Chadwick Boseman, What If...? -- *WINNER!
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Stanley Tucci, Central Park
Jessica Walter, Archer
Jeffrey Wright, What If...?
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
Annie Live!
Dancing with the Stars
The Oscars
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 -- *WINNER!
Step Into... The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
The Andy Warhol Diaries
McCartney 3,2,1
100 Foot Wave -- *WINNER!
Our Great National Parks
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
We Feed People
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero -- *WINNER!
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL
"Detectives" – O Positive and Apple (Apple iPhone 13 Pro)
"Everyone But Jon Hamm" – Hungry Man Productions and Media Arts Lab (Apple TV+)
"The Lost Class" – Hungry Man Productions and Leo Burnett Chicago (Change the Ref)
"Skate Nation Ghana" – Love Song and Droga5 (Meta)
"Teenage Dream" – BBDO New York and Smuggler (Sandy Hook Promise) -- *WINNER!
"Walter the Cat" – Commonwealth//McCann and O Positive (Chevy Silverado)
OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
We're Here -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM
Andrew Rossi, The Andy Warhol Diaries
Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back -- *WINNER!
Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, George Carlin's American Dream
Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi
Ian Denyer, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
W. Kamau Bell, We Need to Talk About Cosby
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
Greg Whiteley, Cheer
Nneka Onuorah, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls -- *WINNER!
Aaron Krummel, Queer Eye
Nick Murray, RuPaul's Drag Race
Ari Boles, Top Chef
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Bridget Stokes, A Black Lady Sketch Show -- *WINNER!
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Alexander J. Vietmeier, Late Night with Seth Meyers
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Don Roy King and Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
Paul Dugdale, Adele One Night Only -- *WINNER!
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Bo Burnham, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Norm Macdonald and Jeff Tomsic, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Hamish Hamilton, The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES
100 Foot Wave
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back -- *WINNER!
We Need to Talk About Cosby
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL
Controlling Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
George Carlin's American Dream -- *WINNER!
Lucy and Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
OUTSTANDING EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING
Changing The Game
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches
When Claude Got Shot -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM
Annie Live! -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowsi and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Myer, Nailed It!
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy -- *WINNER!
The Problem With Jon Stewart
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
VICE
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
Arcane: "The Boy Savior" -- *WINNER!
Arcane: "Happy Progress Day!" -- *WINNER!
Arcane: "When These Wall Come Tumbling Down" -- *WINNER!
The Boys Presents: Diabolical: "Boyd in 3D" -- *WINNER!
The House -- *WINNER!
Love, Death & Robots: "Jibaro" -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES
America's Got Talent
American Song Contest
Dancing with the Stars
The Masked Singer
The Voice -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
Adele One Night Only -- *WINNER!
Annie Live!
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM
Legendary -- *WINNER!
We're Here -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC
UNDERSCORE)
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
Lucy and Desi -- *WINNER!
Return to Space
They Call Me Magic
The Tinder Swindler
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent -- *WINNER!
Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING NARRATOR
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War
David Attenborough, The Mating Game
W. Kamau Bell, We Need To Talk About Cosby
Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti II
Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
The Beatles: Get Back -- *WINNER!
George Carlin's American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
The Tinder Swindler
We Need to Talk About Cosby
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls -- *WINNER!
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Top Chef
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
Love on the Spectrum U.S. -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING
A Black Lady Sketch Show -- *WINNER!
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent -- *WINNER!
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race -- *WINNER!
Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Love, Death + Robots -- *WINNER!
Robot Chicken
Star Wars: Visions
When Billie Met Lisa
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES
Carpool Karaoke: The Series -- *WINNER!
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections
Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out the News
The Randy Rainbow Show
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night -- *WINNER!
RuPaul's Drag Race: Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage
Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)
The Beatles: Get Back -- *WINNER!
George Carlin's American Dream
Lucy and Desi
McCartney 3,2,1
The Tinder Swindler
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)
The Beatles: Get Back -- *WINNER!
George Carlin's American Dream
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
McCartney 3,2,1
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL
Adele One Night Only -- *WINNER!
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye -- *WINNER!
Shark Tank
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES
American Idol
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Dancing with the Stars
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- *WINNER!
The Masked Singer
The Voice
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL
57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Adele One Night Only -- *WINNER!
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
2021 MTV Video Music Awards
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
Love on the Spectrum -- *WINNER!
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Selling Sunset
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent -- *WINNER!
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
Adele: One Night Only -- *WINNER!
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
The Andy Warhol Diaries
How To with John Wilson
Lucy and Desi -- *WINNER!
The Problem with Jon Stewart
The Tinder Swindler
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- *WINNER!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
The 74th Creative Arts Emmy Awards (Sept. 4)
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Anthony A. Anderson, Anacostia
Bill Burr, Immoral Compass
Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson -- *WINNER!
Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words With Ike (Cake)
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection
Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union -- *WINNER!
Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxplains
Rhea Seehorn, Cooper's Bar
Sydnee Washington, Bridesman
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary -- *WINNER!
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Stranger Things
Succession -- *WINNER!
Yellowjackets
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING
Euphoria -- *WINNER!
Goliath
The Porter
Schmigadoon!
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Dopesick -- *WINNER!
1883: "1883"
1883: "Lightning Yellow Hair"
Gaslit
Moon Knight
Station Eleven
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
B Positive
The Conners
How I Met Your Father -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)
Atlanta -- *WINNER!
Barry
Grown-ish
Hacks
Insecure
Russian Doll
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Euphoria -- *WINNER!
Loki
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ozark
Squid Game
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES
Black-ish
Euphoria
Hacks -- *WINNER!
Only Murders in the Building
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING
American Horror Stories
Black-ish
Euphoria
Hacks
Impeachment: American Crime Story -- *WINNER!
Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
American Horror Stories
American Horror Story: Double Feature
Angelyne
Euphoria -- *WINNER!
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Ozark
OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
The Book of Boba Fett
Loki
Moon Knight
Star Trek: Picard
What We Do in the Shadows -- *WINNER!
The Witcher
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building -- *WINNER!
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria -- *WINNER!
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks -- *WINNER!
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN
Candy
Cowboy Bebop
Foundation
Lisey's Story
Only Murders in the Building
Pachinko
Severance -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN
Home Before Dark -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Call Me Kat
How I Met Your Father -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
1883
Moon Knight
Station Eleven
A Very British Scandal
The White Lotus -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
The Flight Attendant
Loki
Only Murders in the Building
Schmigadoon!
Severance -- *WINNER!
Succession
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ozark
Stranger Things -- *WINNER!
The White Lotus
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC
Loki
Only Murders in the Building
Severance
Squid Game
The White Lotus -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS
Euphoria, "Elliot's Song" by Labrinth, Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, and Zendaya
Euphoria,"I'm Tired" by Labrinth, Zendaya, and Sam Levinson
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,"Maybe Monica" by Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore
Schmigadoon!, "Corn Puddin'" by Cinco Paul -- *WINNER!
This Is Us, "The Forever Now" by Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith
OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING
Bridgerton -- *WINNER!
The First Lady
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pam & Tommy
Stranger Things
OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
The First Lady
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pam & Tommy -- *WINNER!
Star Trek: Picard
Stranger Things
OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES
Angelyne
Bridgerton
The First Lady
The Great -- *WINNER!
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
The Flight Attendant
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game -- *WINNER!
Succession
The White Lotus
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
The Gilded Age -- *WINNER!
The Great
Loki
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Stranger Things
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)
Bob Hearts Abishola
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building -- *WINNER!
Schmigadoon!
Ted Lasso
United States of Al
OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP
Angelyne
Gaslit
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Star Trek: Picard
Stranger Things -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Barry -- *WINNER!
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders in the Building: "Fan Fiction"
Only Murders in the Building: "Open and Shut"
Ted Lasso: "No Weddings and a Funeral"
Ted Lasso: "Rainbow"
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Euphoria -- *WINNER!
Severance: "In Perpetuity"
Severance: "The We We Are"
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession: "All the Bells Say"
Succession: "Chiantishire"
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Dopesick: "Black Box Warning"
Dopesick: "First Bottle"
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
The White Lotus: "Departures" -- *WINNER!
The White Lotus: "Mysterious Monkeys"
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
Arcane
Barry -- *WINNER!
Cobra Kai
Love, Death & Robots
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Better Call Saul
The Book of Boba Fett
Loki
Star Trek: Picard
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Stranger Things -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
American Horror Story: Double Feature
Gaslit
Midnight Mass
Moon Knight -- *WINNER!
Station Eleven
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building -- *WINNER!
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ozark
Stranger Things -- *WINNER!
Succession
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Dopesick
Gaslit
Moon Knight
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus -- *WINNER!
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE
The Book of Boba Fett -- *WINNER!
Foundation
Lost in Space
Stranger Things
The Witcher
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE
The Man Who Fell to Earth
See
Snowpiercer
Squid Game -- *WINNER!
Vikings: Valhalla
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY SERIES OR VARIETY PROGRAM
Barry -- *WINNER!
Cobra Kai
Hawkeye
Peacemaker
The Righteous Gemstones
What We Do in the Shadows
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
The Blacklist
The Book of Boba Fett
Moon Knight
9-1-1: Lone Star
Stranger Things -- *WINNER!
The Witcher
OUTSTANDING STUNT PERFORMANCE
Barry
The Blacklist
Hawkeye
Moon Knight
Squid Game -- *WINNER!
Stranger Things
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers -- *WINNER!
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for Q-Anon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (Sept. 12)
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Hiro Murai, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building
Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Ben Stiller, Severance
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game
Mark Mylod, Succession
Cathy Yan, Succession
Lorene Scafaria, Succession
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Danny Strong, Dopesick
Michael Showalter, The Dropout
Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout
John Wells, Maid
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven
Mike White, The White Lotus
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfayden, Succession
John Tuturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Duffy Boudreau, Barry
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks
Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building
Jane Becker, Ted Lasso
Sarah Naftalis, What We Do in the Shadows
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
Chris Mundy, Ozark
Dan Erickson, Severance
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Danny Strong, Dopesick
Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout
Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Molly Smith Metzler, Maid
Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven
Mike White, The White Lotus
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Don Wong
Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe
Jerrod Carmichael, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Nicole Byer, Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Norm Macdonald, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson will broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.
