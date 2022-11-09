2022 CMA Awards' Biggest Moments and Most Memorable Performances!

Celebrating country music's best! This year's CMA Awards celebrated all the genre's brightest stars on Wednesday, with a fun, joyful ceremony jam-packed with exciting performances.

The star-studded ceremony -- hosted by Luke Bryan and Payton Manning -- featured a slew of powerful performances, from Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, and Luke Combs, to name just a few.

The show also marked Katy Perry's CMA Awards debut as she performed alongside Thomas Rhett, singing their recent collaboration, "Where We Started."

Here's a look at some of the most memorable moments and best performances from the CMA Awards.

A Tribute to Loretta Lynn

Wednesday's show opened with a flashback of Loretta Lynn accepting her first-ever Entertainer of the Year award in 1972. Carrie Underwood then took the stage, belting out her rendition of Lynn's 1966 hit track "You Ain't Woman Enough." Miranda Lambert was next with her version of Lynn's 1967 hit "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)." Rounding out the trio was Reba McEntire, who belted out "You're Looking at Country." The trio then joined forces for "Coal Miner's Daughter." As the tribute went on, Lynn's photos were shown on the screen and country stars sang together.



Wynonna Judd Gets Emotional

While Wynonna didn't perform on Wednesday, she was tasked with presenting the award for Best Vocal Duo. The somber songstress first took a moment to share a message with her fans, while touching on the death of her mother, Naomi Judd earlier this year. "In death there is life, and here I am," Judd shared, before telling fans, "Thank you for your love and your support." It was a sweet moment made even sweeter when the winners for Best Vocal Duo, The Brothers Osbourne, made sure to keep Judd on stage and praise her for inspiring them.

Miranda Lambert

The country superstar brought her vibrant energy and upbeat sound to the stage with a lively performance of "Geraldine" that got the audience dancing in their seats.



Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett Duet

Perry teamed up with Thomas Rhett to perform their pop-country collaboration, "Where We Started," at Wednesday night's star-studded show. Perry was dressed in a long denim dress and a signature black cowboy hat for the performance. Thomas Rhett opted for a sleek leather jacket. The moving melody of "Where We Started" had the crowd on their feet and in their feelings as they grooved along to the sweet song.



Elle King Lights Up the Stage

The songstress knows how to bring the heat! King stood out amid a night of explosive performances by lighting her own piano on fire as she played it, during an exciting rendition of "Great Balls of Fire," alongside the Black Keys!