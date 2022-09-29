x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment Tonight

2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The Billboard Latin Music Awards kicked off Thursday and celebrated the best in Latin music over the past year.

Once again, Bad Bunny lead the pack going into the star-studded awards show, with a whopping 23 nominations - - one more than last year. Meanwhile, Colombian singer Karol G nabbed 15 nominations, seven of which are for her song, “Mamiii,” with Becky G.

The big show -- which coincided with Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami, which began Sept. 26 and runs through Sept. 30 -- featured performances from 17 different artists, including Elvis Crespo, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Pepe Aguilar, Maluma and Christina Aguilera.

See the complete list of winners below (bolded) and check out ETonline.com for all your Billboard Latin Music Awards coverage.

OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE ARTISTAS

Artist of the Year / Artista del Año 

Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Jhayco
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
 
Artist of the Year, New / Artista del Año, Debut

Ivan Cornejo
Los Gemelos de Sinaloa
Los Lara
Luis R. Conriquez
Yahritza y Su Esencia
 
Tour of the Year / Gira del Año

Bad Bunny
Los Bukis
Maluma
Marc Anthony
Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias

Crossover Artist of the Year / Artista Crossover del Año

Chris Brown
DJ Khaled
Ed Sheeran
Rvssian
Shawn Mendes
Skrillex
 

SONGS CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES

Hot Latin Song of the Year / “Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Farruko, “Pepas”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: / “Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo, “Ojitos Lindos”
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male /“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino

Bad Bunny
Chencho Corleone
Farruko
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female / “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina

Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Aventura
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year / “Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año

Music VIP
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year / “Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año

Carbon Fiber
Duars Entertainment
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino

Latin Airplay Song of the Year / Canción del Año, Latin Airplay

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adonis, “El Incomprendido”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Latín Airplay Label of the Year / Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay

Lizos
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year / Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay

Duars Entertainment
Fonovisa
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino

Sales Song of the Year / Canción del Año, Ventas

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Farruko, “Pepas”
J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Streaming Song of the Year / Canción del Año, Streaming

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Farruko, “Pepas”


ALBUM CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES 

Top Latin Album of the Year / “Top Latin Album” del Año

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male / “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female / “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina

Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo

Aventura
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Los Bukis
Maná

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year / “Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Del
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year /“Top Latin Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Del
Duars Entertainment
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino


LATIN POP CATEGORIES / CATEGORIA LATIN POP

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista

Becky G
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Sebastián Yatra 

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo 

Bomba Estéreo
CNCO
Jesse & Joy
Maná
Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year / Canción “Latin Pop” del Año

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Tacones Rojos”
Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year / “Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
WK

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year / “Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Duars Entertainment
Hecho a Mano
RCA
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino

Latin Pop Album of the Year / Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año

Becky G, Esquemas
Enrique Iglesias, Final (Vol. 1)
Jay Wheeler, De Mi Para Ti
Rosalía, Motomami
Sebastián Yatra, Dharma

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year / “Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Interscope Geffen A&M
RCA
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year / “Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Capitol Latin
Hecho a Mano
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina


TROPICAL CATEGORIES / CATEGORIA TROPICAL

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Tropical del Año, Solista

Carlos Vives
Elvis Crespo
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Los Ángeles Azules
Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year / Canción Tropical del Año

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Don Omar & Nio Garcia, “Se Menea”
Marc Anthony, “Mala”
Marc Anthony, “Pa’lla Voy”
Romeo Santos, “Sus Huellas”
 
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year / “Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Columbia
Rimas
Saban
Sony Music Latin
WK
 
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year / “Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Aura
Hecho a Mano
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Unisono

Tropical Albums of the Year / Álbum Tropical del Año

Buena Vista Social Club, Ahora Me Da Pena EP
Carlos Vives, Cumbiana II
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, De Trulla Con El Combo
Luis Vargas/ Frank Reyes, Grandes de La Bachata: Vol. IV
Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy

Tropical Albums Label of the Year / “Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

BMG
Discos Fuentes
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year / “Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Norte
Premium Latin
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop


REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista

Carin Leon
Christian Nodal
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H
Natanael Cano

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza y Su Esencia

Regional Mexican Song of the Year / Canción Regional Mexicana del Año

Calibre 50, “A La Antigüita”
Eslabon Armado featuring DannyLux, “Jugaste y Sufrí”
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon, “El Tóxico”
Grupo Firme & Maluma, “Cada Quien”
Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year / “Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Afinarte
Lizos
Music VIP
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year /“Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año
Afinarte
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Remex

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year / Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año

Calibre 50, Las 20 Número 1 de Calibre 50 en Billboard
Eslabon Armado, Nostalgia
Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2
Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía
Junior H, Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year / “Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Del
Manzana
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year / “Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Del
Fonovisa
JHRH
Manzana
Z Records


LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista

Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Baby Rasta & Gringo
Los Legendarios
Piso 21
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year / Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Farruko, “Pepas”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year / “Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Republic
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year / “Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Carbon Fiber
Duars Entertainment
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino 

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year / Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year / “Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Interscope Geffen A&M
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year / “Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Carbon Fiber
Duars Entertainment
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Universal Music Latino


WRITERS, PRODUCERS, & PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES/ CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR, PRODUCTOR, EDITORA 

Songwriter of the Year / Compositor del Año 

Bad Bunny
Edgar “Edge” Barrera
Marco “Mag” Borrero
Roberto “La Paciencia” Rosario
Tainy 

Publisher of the Year / Editora del Año

Kid From The BKLYN Publishing, ASCAP
RSM Publishing, ASCAP
Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Music Corp, ASCAP
WC Music Corp., ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year / Corporación Editora del Año

Kobalt Music
RSM Publishing
Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music
Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year / Productor del Año

Jimmy Humilde
Marco “Mag” Borrero
Ovy On The Drums
Subelo Neo
Tainy

PREMIOS ESPECIALES / SPECIAL AWARDS
 
Premio Billboard Ícono / Billboard Icon Award:
Chayanne
 
Premio Billboard Espíritu de la Esperanza / Billboard Spirit of Hope Award:
Christina Aguilera
 
Premio Billboard Leyenda / Billboard Legend Award:
José Feliciano
 
Premio Billboard Salon de la Fama / Billboard Hall of Fame Award:
Nicky Jam
 
Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística / Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:
Raphael

The show aired live on Telemundo, and was simulcast on the Hispanic entertainment cable channel, Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Billboard Latin Music Awards Nominees: Bad Bunny, Becky G and More

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Best Moments of the Night

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Williamson County animal shelter helps save dogs with 'prevent euthanasia' list

Before You Leave, Check This Out