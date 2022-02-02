2022 BAFTA Nominations: The Complete List

Ahead of the Academy announcing who's up for Oscars this year, it's the British Academy's turn to unveil their nominations for the 75th annual EE British Academy Film Awards.
The nominees for the 2022 BAFTA Awards will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 3, with hosts AJ Odudu and Tom Allen streaming live from BAFTA 195 Piccadilly.
Ahead of the full nominations, the BAFTAs announced the nominees for the fan-voted EE Rising Star Award, which this year include West Side Story standout Ariana DeBose, The Kingsman's Harris Dickinson, Captain Marvel and No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch, A Quiet Place breakout Millicent Simmonds, and The Power of the Dog's lauded Kodi Smit-McPhee.
The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 13 at Royal Albert Hall in London, setting the stage for the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
BEST FILM
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
DOCUMENTARY
ANIMATED FILM
DIRECTOR
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
LEADING ACTRESS
LEADING ACTOR
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
SUPPORTING ACTOR
CASTING
CINEMATOGRAPHY
COSTUME DESIGN
EDITING
MAKE UP & HAIR
ORIGINAL SCORE
PRODUCTION DESIGN
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
SOUND
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
BRITISH SHORT FILM
EE RISING STAR
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The 2021 BAFTA Awards will take place on Sunday, March 13. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete BAFTAs coverage.
