2021 BAFTA Nominations: See the Full List

Ahead of the Academy announcing who's up for Oscars this year, it's the British Academy's turn to unveil their nominations for the 74th annual EE British Academy Film Awards.
The 2021 BAFTA Awards nominees were announced on Tuesday, presented by comedian Aisling Bea and actress Susan Wokoma live from the Royal Albert Hall in London. Nomadland and Rocks were the most-nominated films of the year, with seven nominations apiece.
BAFTA previously announced the all-British nominees for its Rising Star Award, including Bukky Bakray (Rocks), Conrad Khan (County Lines), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud) and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (His House).
The winners will be announced on Sunday, April 11, with the ceremony having been previously rescheduled to take place two weeks before the Oscars, as is customary.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer)
Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer)
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer)
Film Not In English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Director
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks, Sarah Gavron
Original Screenplay
Another Round, Tobias Lindholm and Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
The Dig, Moira Buffini
The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani and M.B. Traven
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Original Score
Mank, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis
Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Casting
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Design
The Dig
The Father
Mank
News of the World
Rebecca
Costume Design
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Make-Up & Hair
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Sound
Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal
Special Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy
British Short Film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
The 2021 BAFTA Awards will take place on April 11. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete BAFTAs coverage.
