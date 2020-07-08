2020 MTV VMAs Will No Longer Be Held at Barclays Center: Where They Plan to Hold the Event Instead

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are shaking things up once again. A MTV and Barclays Center spokespeople tell ET in a statement on Friday that they have decided not to hold the annual awards ceremony at Brooklyn's Barclays Center amid safety concerns.

"The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30th and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines," the statement reads. "In close consultation with state and local health officials, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event."

"The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021," the statement adds. "MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved."

The news comes a day after it was announced that Keke Palmer would be this year's host. While the MTV VMAs might look a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans can still expect a star-studded show. So far, BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin have been announced to perform.

As for the nominees, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are in the lead this year, with nine nods each. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd follow suit with six nominations each, including Video of the Year nods for "Everything I Wanted" and "Blinding Lights," respectively. Taylor Swift also landed in the show's top category with "The Man," among five total nominations.

Fans can vote across 15 gender-neutral categories at VMA.MTV.com, starting now until Aug. 23, with voting for Best New Artist continuing into the show on Aug. 30.

This year's Video Music Awards will air Sunday, Aug. 30 on MTV.