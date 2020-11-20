2020 Latin GRAMMYs: Biggest Performances and Most Memorable Moments

There ain't no party like the Latin GRAMMYs!

The biggest names in Latin music reunited in Miami on Thursday to celebrate another year of great music and accomplishments. While this year's ceremony looked a bit different amid the coronavirus pandemic, there were still plenty of dynamic performances and memorable moments.

Sure, you'll still be thinking about all of the Latin GRAMMY Award winners, but that's only the half of it. Here's a look at some of the moments and highlights you'll be talking about tomorrow from the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards.

Ivy Queen Shows Off Her Moves

Ivy Queen, Rauw Alejandro, Ricardo Montaner, Víctor Manuelle and Jesús Navarro blended genres with their sensational opening. As they paid homage to beloved salsa legend Héctor Lavoe by singing "El Cantante," they all busted out their best salsa moves.

Karol G Brings the Girl Power

Leave it up to the Colombian singer to represent females. Karol's "Tusa" performance featured an all-female band and dancers. While Nicki Minaj wasn't able to join her, the singer still rocked the stage and delivered a powerful moment for viewers.

J Balvin Shares Message of Hope

The singer delivered an emotional performance of "Rojo." While on stage he shared a message of hope and inspiration to all the viewers about staying positive during these difficult times.

"Aunque el mundo se sienta oscuro, y nuestros miedos nos atormenten, creo que es el momento que nuestros corazones están sangrando, vuelvan a tener un sentido, que nos unamos todos, y que sigamos luchando por nuestros sueños y un mejor futuro," Balvin said.

Which translates to: "Although the world feels dark, and our fears torment us, I think it is the moment that our hearts are bleeding, they have a meaning again. Let's all unite and continue to fight for our dreams and a better future."

Alejandro Fernández, Calibre 50 and Christian Nodal Represent Mexico

Bringing the rancheras to the Latin GRAMMYs from Mexico, Alejandro Fernández and Calibre 50 kicked things off with their latest collaboration "Decepciones." Christian Nodel followed with his hit "Ayayay!"

To close the sensational performance, Fernández and Nodal reunited to sing their track "Más No Puedo," which ended with a fireworks display.

Ricky Martin Makes a Statement

Ricky Martin and Carla Morrison delivered a touching performance of their duet "Recuerdo" off of his album Pausa. Fiery flames flashed across the screens behind them as they were filmed in black-and-white.

The Puerto Rican crooner then transitioned to a solo performance of "Tiburones" and was joined by children on screen singing along with him.

Pitbull Shines the Light on Frontline Workers

Mr. 305 celebrated frontline workers by sharing the stage with them at the awards show. The 39-year-old performer's band was made up of those working to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is my pleasure to recognize a group of musical lovers, folks that love music and are real, real-life heroes," Pitbull said. "They dreamed of being rockstars, playing full stadiums. They represent a larger group, though, of individuals all around the world, who day after day sacrifice their lives for a safer world."

"I always say, 'Why dream when we can live it? We're going to live it tonight," he added, introducing his band and kicking off his performance of "I Believe That We Will Win."

​Bad Bunny Represents Puerto Rico

The singer gave audiences two dynamic and drastically different performances during the telecast. While performing "Bichiyal" it looked like a scene out of Fast & Furious "Bichiyal." He then brought a psychedelic vibe when singing "Si Veo A Tu Mamá."

🎶 Bichiyal & Si Veo A Tu Mamá 🎶 @sanbenito 🙌 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/dVJz0Oh5fZ — The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020

Julio Iglesias, Juan Luis Guerra, Pedro Infante and More Icons Honored

Throughout the show, a number of Latin icons were honored with fantastic tributes. Lupita Infante joined Mariachi Sol De México De José Hernández to commemorate her grandfather by singing "Amorcito Corazon."

🎶Amorcito Corazon🎶 Lupita Infante & Mariachi Sol De México #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/1DIQbQ0qgM — The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 20, 2020

Natalia Jiménez and Carlos Rivera united their talents to honor Julio Iglesias. Leslie Grace and Prince Royce came together to celebrate the legacy of Juan Luis Guerra, while Juanes honored Brazilian superstar Roberto Carlos.

