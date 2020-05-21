2020 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations

ET is revealing the nominees in the first 17 categories for the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards!

The ceremony will air on CBS as a two-hour live virtual event on Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with winners and special guests making appearances from home. This is the first time the awards show has aired on a broadcast network since 2011, and the 14th time it has aired on CBS.

Fan-favorite shows like The Talk, The View, Red Table Talk and more have all been nominated for awards this year -- as have hosts like Kelly Clarkson, Alex Trebek, and Wayne Brady. Also earning a nod this year is Entertainment Tonight!

See the first 17 categories below, and the full list of nominees here.

Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS

Days of Our Lives - NBC

General Hospital - ABC

The Young and the Restless - CBS

Game Show

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? - Nickelodeon

Double Dare - Nickelodeon

Family Feud - SYNDICATED

Jeopardy! - SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right - CBS

Legal/Courtroom Program

Hot Bench - SYNDICATED

Judge Judy - SYNDICATED

Judge Mathis - SYNDICATED

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court - SYNDICATED

The People's Court - SYNDICATED

Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning - CBS

CBS This Morning - CBS

Good Morning America - ABC

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist - NBC

Today Show - NBC

Informative Talk Show

The 3rd Hour of TODAY - NBC

Rachael Ray - SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna - NBC

The View - ABC

Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show - SYNDICATED

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke - ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show - SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan - SYNDICATED

The Talk - CBS

Entertainment News Show

Access Hollywood - SYNDICATED

E! News - E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight - SYNDICATED

Extra - SYNDICATED

Inside Edition - SYNDICATED

Actress in a Drama

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital - ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS

Heather Tom as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS

Maura West as Ava Jerome, General Hospital - ABC

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Actor in a Drama

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital - ABC

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS

Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital - ABC

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless - CBS

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero, General Hospital - ABC

Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes, General Hospital - ABC

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, The Young and the Restless - CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, The Young and the Restless - CBS

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless - CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Days of Our Lives - NBC

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital - ABC

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Younger Performer in a Drama

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, The Young and the Restless - CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, General Hospital - ABC

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital - ABC

Thia Megia as Haley Chen, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Guest Performer in a Drama

Elissa Kapneck as Sasha, The Young and the Restless - CBS

Michael Knight as Martin Grey, General Hospital - ABC

Eva LaRue as Celeste Rosales, The Young and the Restless - CBS

Jeffrey Vincent Parise as Simon Black, The Young and the Restless - CBS

Chrishell Stause as Jordan Ridgeway, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal - CBS

Steve Harvey, Family Feud - SYNDICATED

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 - Game Show Network

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune - SYNDICATED

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! - SYNDICATED

Host in a Daytime Program

Jeff Corwin, Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin - SYNDICATED

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration - HBO

Mo Rocca & Alie Ward, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation - CBS

Mike Rowe, Returning the Favor - Facebook Watch

Andrew Zimmern, The Zimmern List - Travel Channel

Informative Talk Show Host

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro, The View - ABC

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall - SYNDICATED

Larry King, Larry King Now - Ora TV

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna - NBC

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch

Entertainment Talk Show Host

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke - ABC

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show - SYNDICATED

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan - SYNDICATED

Maury Povich, Maury - SYNDICATED

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, The Talk - CBS

