2020 CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and More Cutest Couples of the Night

It was couples night at the 2020 CMA Awards! A number of country music's biggest stars reunited at Nashville's Music City Center on Wednesday to celebrate another year of great tunes and talent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those included a handful of stunning couples who dressed to impress for the annual awards ceremony, including Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher.

The gorgeous twosome wowed, with the "Love Wins" singer wearing a bedazzled Yousef Aljasmi gown, Flor de Maria heels, Le Vian jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch. The hockey player looked handsome in a crisp white button-up and black suit.

Host of the night, Reba McEntire also walked the carpet with boyfriend Rex Linn on her arm. McEntire was shimmering in a black sparking long jacket with black trousers. Her beau looked sharp in a blue blazer and black pants.

New parents Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, who welcomed their son Hayes eight months ago, were dashing! The petite singer rocked a sexy black two-piece set with a lace robe. Hurd, on his end, wore a Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo, Bruno Magli boots, with an Omega watch and David Yurman necklace.

Another couple who was adorable on the carpet was Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins. The crooner rocked an all-black suit, while his lady love looked beautiful in a silk pale pink dress for the event.

See more amazing couples, including Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin, as well as other celebs in attendance in the gallery below.