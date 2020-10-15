2020 Billboard Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards has crowned its winners! Hosted by Kelly Clarkson for the third consecutive year, this year's BBMAs honored the best music has to offer.

Going into the night, Post Malone led the pack with 16 nominations, followed by Lil Nas X with 13. Billie Eilish and Khalid both had 12 nominations, while Lizzo (11), Kanye West (nine), Taylor Swift (six), and Justin Bieber (four) were other multi-nominated artists.

ET is following along throughout the night and updating the full winners list, as the categories are announced and the acceptances speeches are delivered.

Keep scrolling for the full list of winners, who are bolded, at this year's BBMAs!

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

*Winner* - Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

*Winner* - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

Lover, Taylor Swift

Free Spirit, Khalid

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

Top Hot 100 Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

"bad guy," Billie Eilish

*Winner* - "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

*Winner* - Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

*Winner* - Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

*Winner* - Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top New Artist

DaBaby

*Winner* - Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

*Winner* - Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

*Winner* - Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

*Winner* - Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

*Winner* - Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

*Winner* - Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

*Winner* - BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

*Winner* - Pink

Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

*Winner* - Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyonce

Lizzo

*Winner* - Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

*Winner* - Khalid

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice Wrld

Lil Nas X

*Winner* - Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

*Winner* - Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

*Winner* - Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Drake

*Winner* - Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

*Winner* - Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

*Winner* - Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

*Winner* - Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

*Winner* - Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

*Winner* - George Strait

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

*Winner* - Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

*Winner* - Elton John

Metallica

Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

*Winner* - Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii

*Winner* - The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist

*Winner* - Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Hillsong UNITED

Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs

Sunday Service Choir

*Winner* - Kanye West

Top Soundtrack

Aladdin

Descendants 3

*Winner* - Frozen II

K-12, Melanie Martinez

The Dirt, Motley Crue

Top R&B Album

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce

Changes, Justin Bieber

Indigo, Chris Brown

*Winner* - Free Spirit, Khalid

Over It, Summer Walker

Top Rap Album

Kirk, DaBaby

Death Race For Love, Juice Wrld

*Winner* - Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

So Much Fun, Young Thug

Top Country Album

Experiment, Kane Brown

*Winner* - What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

GIRL, Maren Morris

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Album

III, The Lumineers

We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

*Winner* - Fear Inoculum, Tool

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Top Latin Album

*Winner* - Oasis, J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Gangalee, Farruko

11:11, Maluma

Utopia, Romeo Santos

Suenos, Sech

Top Dance/Electronic Album

TIM, Avicii

World War Joy, The Chainsmokers

Ascend, Illenium

*Winner* - Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello

Different World, Alan Walker

Top Christian Album

Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music

Only Jesus, Casting Crowns

People, Hillsong UNITED

Victorious, Skillet

*Winner* - Jesus is King, Kanye West

Top Gospel Album

Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers

The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell

Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir

*Winner* - Jesus is King, Kanye West

Top Streaming Song

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake

"bad guy," Billie Eilish

*Winner* - "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Ran$om," Lil Tecca

"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee

Top Selling Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

"bad guy," Billie Eilish

*Winner* - "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

Top Radio Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

*Winner* - "Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"Talk," Khalid

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Top Collab

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

*Winner* - "Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee

"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Top R&B Song

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake

"Juicy," Doja Cat and Tyga

*Winner* - "Talk," Khalid

"Good As Hell," Lizzo

"Heartless," The Weeknd

Top Rap Song

*Winner* - "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Ran$om," Lil Tecca

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee

"Wow," Post Malone

Top Country Song

*Winner* - "10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

"The Bones," Maren Morris

"One Man Band," Old Dominion

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"Whiskey Glasses," Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Song

"Bad Liar," Imagine Dragons

"I Think I'm Okay," Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker

*Winner* - "Hey Look Ma, I Made It," Panic! At The Disco

"Chlorine," Twenty One Pilots

"The Hype," Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Song

"China," Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna and J Balvin

"Callaita," Bad Bunny and Tainy

*Winner* - "Con Calma," Daddy Yankee ft. Snow

"No Me Conoce," Jhay Cortez, J Balvin and Bad Bunny

"Otro Trago," Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Anuel AA

Top Dance/Electronic Song

"Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)," Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin

*Winner* - "Close To Me," Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee

"Good Things Fall Apart," Illenium & Jon Bellion

"Higher Love," Kygo x Whitney Houston

"Here With Me," Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES

Top Christian Son g

"Raise A Hallelujah," Bethel Music, Jonathan David Hesler & Melissa Hesler

"Nobody," Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West

"Rescue," Lauren Daigle

*Winner* - "God Only Knows," for KING & COUNTRY

"Follow God," Kanye West

Top Gospel Song

"Love Theory," Kirk Franklin

"Closed on Sunday," Kanye West

*Winner* - "Follow God," Kanye West

"On God," Kanye West

"Selah," Kanye West