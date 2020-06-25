2020 BET Awards: How to Watch, Who's Performing and More!

Drake leads the pack with six nominations at the show, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch, who each have five. On top of that, Beyoncé will receive this year's Humanitarian Award thanks to her efforts to fight racial inequality, her generosity during the coronavirus crisis and the strides made by her BeyGOOD initiative.

Additionally, the BET Awards will honor Nicolas Johnson, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and D-Nice as the Shine a Light honorees, which recognizes exceptional resilience, ingenuity and creativity in the face of adversity. This year's honorees demonstrate how art and education can unite and inspire even during the most challenging of times.

Another person to be recognized will be Assa Traoré, a French anti-racist activist, who has been selected as the International Global Good recipient, which recognizes those who use their platform for social responsibility and goodness while demonstrating a commitment to the welfare of the global Black community.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the show and the 40th anniversary of the BET network, so despite the circumstances, BET is planning a very special night. Read on for more details on how to watch, who's performing, nominees and more.

When and how to watch: The BET Awards will air Sunday, June 28 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on both CBS and BET, as well as another ViacomCBS network, BET Her, for cable subscribers, or you can stream using CBS All Access, which you can sign up for here.

See the full list of BET Awards nominees here.

Who's performing? Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, Jennifer Hudson, Legend, Lil Wayne and Megan Thee Stallion are performing, plus D Smoke, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady and more. Up-and-coming artists Masego and Lonr are also set to perform on the BET Amplified Music Stage.

There will also be tributes in honor of the late Kobe Bryant and Little Richard. Rapper Lil Wayne will perform as a tribute to the NBA legend, while the multi-talented Wayne Brady will honor the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

How to watch the preshow: Hosted by Terrence J and Erica Ash, the BET Awards preshow will air at 7 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

ET recently spoke with Brady about what Little Richard fans can expect from his tribute. Check out our exclusive interview with the singer-comedian.