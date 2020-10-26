x
2020 American Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List!

The 2020 American Music Awards nominations are here!

The nominations were announced on Monday, with Dua Lipa revealing the nominees in several categories on Good Morning America, while the rest were revealed via Twitter.

This year, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the pack with eight nominations each, with Megan Thee Stallion snagging five noms. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby each earned four.

Swift is the record holder for most-ever AMA wins at 29, and could further cement her record holder status is she takes home a win in any of the four categories she's nominated in.

The performance packed ceremony will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 22.

See the full list of nominations below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd


NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion


COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”


FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127


FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat “Say So”
Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift “cardigan”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”


FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd


FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift


FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5


FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles - Fine Line
Taylor Swift - folklore
The Weeknd - After Hours


FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone “Circles”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”


FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen


FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris


FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion


FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton - Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen - If I Know Me


FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”


FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch


FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion


FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby - My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial


FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”


FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd


FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker


FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Summer Walker, Over It
The Weeknd, After Hours


FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Summer Walker “Playing Games”
The Weeknd “Heartless”


FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna


FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN

Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía


FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN

Anuel AA - Emmanuel
Bad Bunny - Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG


FAVORITE SONG – LATIN

Bad Bunny “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”


FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots


FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5


FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West


FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello


FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour

The 2020 American Music Awards kick off on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

