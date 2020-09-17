2020 Academy of Country Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards honored the biggest names in country!

Host Keith Urban took multiple stages in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night to hand out this year's ACM Awards. Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett led the pack as two of the most-nominated performers of the night, with Morris receiving her first nomination for Group of the Year for her work with The Highwomen -- alongside Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires. (The Highwomen also happens to be the first all-female group to find themselves in that category since The Dixie Chicks in 2002.)

Meanwhile, Rhett enjoyed his very first Entertainer of the Year nod (and win!), alongside Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood. (Who was another winner! Yes, it was a tie.) This year's show also marks a milestone for first-time ACM nominee Justin Bieber, who was up for awards in four categories thanks to his collaboration with Dan + Shay on the song "10,000 Hours."

See ET's complete list of winners below.

MAIN AWARDS:



ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road -- Thomas Rhett

GIRL -- Maren Morris

Heartache Medication -- Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get -- Luke Combs

Wildcard -- Miranda Lambert



SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"God’s Country" -- Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion

"Rainbow" -- Kacey Musgraves

"Rumor" -- Lee Brice

"What If I Never Get Over You" -- Lady Antebellum



SONG OF THE YEAR

"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

"Girl Goin’ Nowhere" -- Ashley McBryde

"God’s Country" -- Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion

"Some Of It" -- Eric Church



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

"God’s Country" -- Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion

"Remember You Young" -- Thomas Rhett

"Sugar Coat" -- Little Big Town



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Dive Bar– Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

What Happens In A Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

