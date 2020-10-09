10 Essentials for the Perfect Outdoor Movie Night

If you're lucky enough to live in an area where the summer temps are finally dropping, it's the perfect time for an outdoor movie night.
You don't need to be incredibly tech-savvy to set up an enticing home theater. In fact, the hardest part of the evening will probably be getting everyone to decide on a movie. In addition to a movie projector -- we found one on Amazon that's surprisingly affordable -- you'll need a big screen, comfy chairs and a few other items to set the mood.
No need to wait around for a Saturday night or a birthday party to host outdoor movie nights. Might as well make the most of every day (or dusk) you're stuck at home, right?
We've pulled together the essentials for a great night "out," so grab the popcorn and start setting up your outdoor home theater for a backyard movie night.
RELATED CONTENT: