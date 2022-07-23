Austin's only comedy club owned by comics of color gives platform for city's rising talent

Founded by local comedians, Austin’s historic Tiger Den has been transformed into East Austin’s newest destination for laughs.

AUSTIN, Texas — East Austin Comedy Club, Austin’s only comedy club owned by comics of color, will celebrate its official grand opening weekend July 21 through July 23.

Guests are invited to experience the modern speakeasy for a weekend of entertainment featuring an array of local talent and special guests.

Founded by local comedians Raza Jafri and Andre Ricks, Austin’s historic Tiger Den has been transformed into East Austin’s newest destination for laughs.

The new club is located in heart of East Austin on East Fourth Street. Once inside, attendees can expect to see the venue decorated with velvet-draped walls and vintage chandeliers.

With regularly scheduled performances from both local and nationally known comedians Thursdays through Saturday, comedy fans will enjoy rising talent and the intimacy of a 49-seat setting.

"Everyone's packed in and it becomes a special moment. The fact that this is so small, being only a few feet away from the performer, it kind of creates this intimacy. The way standup works is, it's a relationship with the audience, so this place feels like a living room," said Jafri.

In addition to its ongoing events, the club offers an artist residency program. The program provides selected comics the opportunity to practice and evolve their talent with up to 20 guaranteed paid prime spots over four weeks. Additionally, Jafri will connect the comedians to other shows and opportunities in the Austin area to encourage and support their growth.

"Not only will we bring renowned comedians to East Austin, but we also plan on discovering and empowering fresh, local talent. As Austin continues to grow, it’s easy to get lost as a creative. Our goal is to shine a light on untapped talent and ensure they get the exposure they deserve," said Jafri.