x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

entertainment

WATCH: Dude Perfect throws planes from top of COTA tower

Dude Perfect posted its video of a competition between members of the group, seeing who could throw a plane the furthest from the top of the tower at COTA.
Credit: Dude Perfect (Twitter)
Credit: Dude Perfect (Twitter)

AUSTIN, Texas — The YouTube stars of Dude Perfect garner millions of views on their epic trick-shot videos, and their most recent iteration features a landmark familiar to Austinites.

On July 6, Dude Perfect posted its video of a competition between members of the group, seeing who could throw a plane the farthest from the top of the tower at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

The video racked up more than 6 million views in the first 24 hours it was posted to YouTube. 

Dude Perfect – comprised of a group of college roommates from Texas A&M University – found viral fame in 2009 after the group posted a video of backyard trick shots at the ranch belonging to member Tyler Toney. The video, later renamed "Backyard Edition | Our First Video!" has received more than 37 million views to date.

WATCH: Farthest Throw from Giant Tower Wins

Dude Perfect's YouTube channel has built a following of more than 50 million subscribers and more than 10 billion total views. 

In April, Dude Perfect previewed its new documentary in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass" gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the group's rise to fame – from humble beginnings as friends who met at Texas A&M University all the way through their first-ever live tour.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Austin Bold FC, Austin's USL soccer team, resumes 2020 season on July 17

State Fair of Texas canceled: What does this mean for Texas-OU?

State Fair of Texas canceled for 2020 season

The riskiest activities for COVID-19, according to experts

MLB releases 60-game schedule for 2020 season to start on July 23

 