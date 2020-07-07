WATCH: Dude Perfect throws planes from top of COTA tower

Dude Perfect posted its video of a competition between members of the group, seeing who could throw a plane the furthest from the top of the tower at COTA.

AUSTIN, Texas — The YouTube stars of Dude Perfect garner millions of views on their epic trick-shot videos, and their most recent iteration features a landmark familiar to Austinites.

On July 6, Dude Perfect posted its video of a competition between members of the group, seeing who could throw a plane the farthest from the top of the tower at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

The video racked up more than 6 million views in the first 24 hours it was posted to YouTube.

Dude Perfect – comprised of a group of college roommates from Texas A&M University – found viral fame in 2009 after the group posted a video of backyard trick shots at the ranch belonging to member Tyler Toney. The video, later renamed "Backyard Edition | Our First Video!" has received more than 37 million views to date.

Dude Perfect's YouTube channel has built a following of more than 50 million subscribers and more than 10 billion total views.

In April, Dude Perfect previewed its new documentary in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass" gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the group's rise to fame – from humble beginnings as friends who met at Texas A&M University all the way through their first-ever live tour.