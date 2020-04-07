2,000 people expected at Dell Diamond stadium for fireworks show; safety guidelines in place

Dell Diamond workers have been prepping the stadium for the past three weeks to implement COVID-19 safety protocols for the Fourth of July show.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — If you're heading out to the Dell Diamond Stadium for the Fourth of July fireworks, you'll notice it will be different than any of the celebrations in years past.

Only 2,000 people will be allowed inside the stadium gates, about 14% of the full capacity.

You have to show your mask at the door and keep it on unless you are eating or drinking in your seat. Sections of seats will be closed off with rope to promote social distancing.

RELATED:

"This is an 8-acre facility, a public space, 8 acres, so it's easy to spread folks out. Once you get into your space, there is no one sitting within 6 feet of you so it's easy to maintain that social distance," said Gene Kropff, the senior director of stadium operations and security.

He said if you're on the ground for the Granger Smith concert, you need to stay in your assigned square.

"We spent hours spray painting 509 individual pods for families to safely stand in," said Kropff.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the actual fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

If a concertgoer doesn't want to follow one of the guidelines, Kropff said they will be asked to leave immediately.