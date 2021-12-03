Comedy legend Dave Chappelle brings back Joe Rogan for surprise Austin shows

Chappelle was forced to cancel his Austin shows in January after testing positive for COVID-19.

(CultureMap) After canceling several Austin shows in late January because he contracted COVID-19, comedian Dave Chappelle is headed back to town next week.

Chappelle will perform three shows presented by Live Nation — including the first one with fellow comedian and former Fear Factor goader Joe Rogan, a recent Austin transplant — March 16 through 19 at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater. Tickets will be sold in tables of two, four, or six, and go on sale today, March 12, at 10 am.

Despite the hefty $200 to $350 price tag, they are likely to get scooped up quickly, given the popularity of Chappelle’s previous Austin engagements.

Chappelle was forced to cancel his Austin shows in January after testing positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic and began quarantining immediately upon receiving a positive result from a rapid COVID-19 test. But the development caused quite the hubbub online when photos showed the comedian fraternizing with an array of unmasked friends, Rogan, Grimes, and Elon Musk among them, shortly before testing positive.

Like his past performances during the pandemic, Stubb’s is taking extra safety precautions. In addition to requiring patrons wear masks, Stubb’s is requiring mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen testing for every ticket holder upon their arrival at the venue. If that test detects COVID-19, that individual and all members of the same household will be forbidden to enter and provided a refund. Testing begins at 5 pm each show day.

Additionally, as is usually the case with Chappelle shows, no cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed.

This article originally appeared in CultureMap Austin.